The Channel Company Announces New Chief Revenue Officer Wayne Silverman

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company, a global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the information technology industry, announced today that Wayne Silverman has joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Silverman will lead all aspects of The Channel Company's worldwide revenue growth initiatives, sales strategy innovation, and customer engagement.

Silverman joins The Channel Company most recently from Spiceworks Ziff Davis (SWZD), where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. He also brings more than 25 years of digital media, technology, SaaS, and big data experience within global roles. Silverman has driven revenue innovation and growth across prominent companies including CBS, Dun & Bradstreet, International Data Group (IDG), CNET, and Business.com where he held senior leadership positions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wayne to the team," said Matthew Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "His global expertise within the technology and digital media industries alongside his unwavering dedication to customer experience will continue to elevate how we deliver for our clients and drive expanded opportunities for our organization."

"It's a privilege to step into the role of CRO at The Channel Company during such a pivotal period for the company," Silverman stated. "As we look ahead, the tech sector is poised for a transformation with artificial intelligence taking center stage. The Channel Company, with its esteemed media outlets, signature events, and expert marketing and consulting offerings, will be instrumental for our partners, clients, and the entire tech community. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here at The Channel Company to deliver innovative, outcome-driven services to our clients as this market evolves."

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company, Inc. is the global leader in data-driven growth acceleration solutions and services for the IT channel. With 40+ years of channel expertise and a premier portfolio of editorial brands, marketing and event services, and strategic consulting, we help technology vendors, solution providers, and IT decision-makers worldwide unlock better business outcomes. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with over $5.6 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 95 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

