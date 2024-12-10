"The Charming Taste of Europe" Concludes Another Successful Campaign in the United States

The 'Charming Taste of Europe' has heightened awareness of European agricultural excellence among American audiences through its diverse initiatives since the campaign's launch in 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " Campaign, financed by the European Union and supported by the Consortium for the Protection of Abruzzo Wines , the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium (Union des vins doux de Bordeaux) , and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia , executed another year of successful events and initiatives in the U.S. market. This series of activities raised awareness of premium European agricultural products in America.

In 2024, the Campaign participated in major trade shows including the Slow Wine US Tour , where the Abruzzo Wine Consortium hosted a series of seminars promoting Abruzzo's signature grape varieties. Additionally, the Campaign had a dedicated booth at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show.

The Charming Taste of Europe also hosted journalists on two exclusive educational press trips to the late harvest region of Bordeaux, and one trip to Abruzzo to discover the beauties of the Regions and their products firsthand. Attendees had the opportunity to meet with the passionate winemakers of the Region and learn more about each Region's native varietals.

The Campaign also hosted journalists and trade professionals at multiple educational masterclasses and trade dinners focused on highlighting the Wines of Abruzzo and the White Wines of Bordeaux throughout the year. These events were conducted in cities across the U.S. and hosted in collaboration with esteemed wine experts such as Jeremy Parzen and Guy Stout, MS.

Other initiatives included an in-store tasting campaign lasting from May to the end of the year to showcase the rich wines of Abruzzo to a broader audience. 105 of these tastings were conducted across seven U.S. states by certified wine educators, supported by in-store banners and end caps promoting Wines of Abruzzo.

"As the Charming Taste of Europe concludes its fourth successful year in the United States, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our partners, participants, and media for bringing this campaign to life. The enthusiasm of the American audience for discovering the authenticity and excellence of European products has been inspiring," said Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Consorzio Tutela Vini di Abruzzo. "Building on this momentum, we are excited to continue our vision with the 2025 campaign, further increasing awareness and showcasing the quality and charm of European agricultural products to an even broader audience"

For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe