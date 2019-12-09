The Chartis Group Acquires The Greeley Company

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, announced its acquisition of The Greeley Company, the nation's leading provider of clinical effectiveness, regulatory compliance, CMS remediation, and physician and medical staff services. Having served over 2000 organizations nation-wide, Greeley's areas of expertise include clinical practice optimization, medical staff alignment, regulatory compliance and quality, accreditation, and credentialing and privileging.

Ken Graboys, CEO of The Chartis Group stated, "Greeley is an important addition to our firm. Its unparalleled expertise assisting providers both in advancing their clinical quality and effectiveness capabilities and in elevating their physician services will enable Chartis to even more comprehensively serve its clients as they navigate the transforming healthcare delivery landscape."

Steve Bryant, the President of Greeley commented, "We could not be more thrilled to be part of The Chartis Group. Like Chartis we are committed to helping providers and physicians in their ongoing efforts to improve clinical quality, effectiveness, and efficiency. We look forward to the expanded industry impact we will have through working together."

Headquartered in the greater Boston area, The Greeley Company's clients range from the nation's largest healthcare systems and academic medical centers to remote critical access rural hospitals. Greeley's unique approach and success in delivering implementable solutions has resulted in marked improvements in clinical efficiency, quality compliance, cost reduction, revenue, patient satisfaction, physician-hospital collaboration, and caregiver engagement and satisfaction in all settings.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

About The Greeley Company

For over 30 years The Greeley Company has been a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in the areas of clinical quality, regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Greeley's mission is to help healthcare organizations improve clinical quality and efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patent care. For more information, visit www.greeley.com.

