The Chartis Group Named One of the Top 25 Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Fifth Straight Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 -- The Chartis Group, a comprehensive healthcare advisory and analytics firm, has been selected as one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" for 2019.

This annual award, now in its twelfth year, recognizes providers and suppliers throughout the healthcare industry that empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. Results are based on employee responses to an employee engagement and satisfaction survey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again this year as one of Modern Healthcare's best places to work," says Shannon Brownell, Chief Talent Officer of The Chartis Group. "At Chartis, we remain committed to fostering an environment in which talented professionals can have a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry, continuously grow as individuals, and experience the joy of working with fun, caring and inspiring colleagues."

This is the fifth year that The Chartis Group has participated in the Best Places to Work program and the fifth year the firm has been ranked in the Top 25 suppliers.

