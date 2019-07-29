The Chartis Group Provides a Framework for a Dynamic Enterprise Analytics Plan in New Paper "Harnessing Insights from Your Data"

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health systems have invested millions of dollars in information technology over the past two decades and now have a treasure trove of data. This data holds the promise for leaders at all levels to have a richer understanding of their organization's true performance and take swift action to improve cost of care, quality, outcomes and experience. This paper "Harnessing Insights from your Data: Nine Key Components of a Dynamic Enterprise Analytics Plan" provides a framework to guide organizations in the development of analytics programs that maximize the benefits from technology investments and garner data insights. The paper also includes a series of case studies demonstrating outcomes from health systems have harnessed the power of analytics.

Carl Dolezal, Chartis Principal, Informatics & Technology, and co-author of the paper noted, "Implementing and operating a high-performing analytics program involves much more than acquiring technology or technical analytic capabilities. It is essential to address the multi-faceted requirements for effective use of these expanded analytics capabilities to create a truly data-driven enterprise."

Healthcare organizations face challenges in deriving value from their data at every step of the process; from data acquisition, measurement and monitoring to delivering tools and end-user access. Below are the nine key components of a dynamic enterprise analytics plan. The paper discusses each element in detail.

1. Program governance

2. Leadership

3. Staffing and structure

4. Data governance

5. Data architecture

6. Tools and capabilities

7. Change management

8. Communications

9. Training and education

Mark Van Kooy, MD, Chartis Principal, Informatics & Technology and co-author of the paper stated, "An organization's enterprise strategy should be at the center of an analytics program; it sets the direction, goals and priorities for how to leverage the program. It is also important that an analytics program aligns to the organization's strategy to ensure information is available to measure progress and adjust as needed."

