The Chartis Group Ranks #1 for "Clinical Optimization" in 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of advisory and analytics services to the healthcare industry, received the top ranking in the "2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report" for Clinical Optimization.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. The Best in KLAS report ranks the top software and professional services vendors in the healthcare industry based on client feedback.

KLAS President, Adam Gale stated, "Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

Tonya Edwards, MD, Chartis Principal and leader of the Clinical Optimization Practice said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by our clients as a partner in healthcare transformation with unrivaled expertise, insight and experience in Clinical Optimization advisory services. Our team, comprised of more than three dozen clinicians and numerous operations and IT professionals, brings years of experience in helping clients leverage EHR, informatics and performance improvement to achieve superior levels of care delivery performance."

Sue Atkinson, RN, Chartis Principal and leader of the Clinical Informatics Practice said, "We value our partnership with providers in addressing their most pressing challenges and opportunities to improve the delivery of healthcare. The recent Chartis acquisition of The Greeley Company, the nation's leading provider of clinical effectiveness, regulatory compliance, CMS remediation, and physician and medical staff services, enables us to provide even more comprehensive Clinical Optimization services, to help clients advance clinical quality and effectiveness and elevate the provider experience."

Provider feedback in the 2020 Best in KLAS Report included the following comments, among others, about Chartis' Clinical Optimization engagements:

From a CMIO, "The clinical optimization of our physician group and our EMR went extremely well. The Chartis Group people were warmly received by our physicians, because The Chartis Group had done a significant amount of planning beforehand. By the time we began our project, the Chartis people were familiar with most of our physicians and vice versa."

From a CIO, "In our complex environment, The Chartis Group is able to do things with a very small, high-performing team. Any other vendor would have to bring in an army and wouldn't be able to move as quickly."

The Chartis Group (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, Portland and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

