The Chartis Group Releases Digital Health Transformation Framework - "Being a Digital Health System"

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtually every health system in America has initiated efforts to "do" digital things, but only a few have consciously defined what it means for them to "be" digital in the future delivery landscape. Today, The Chartis Group, a healthcare advisory firm, released a paper, "Being a Digital Health System – It's no Longer a Question of If or When," that provides healthcare executives with a strategic framework for managing health system digital transformation.

There are two foundational activities healthcare executives must address to effectively define what digital transformation specifically means for their organization:

1) Better define where the industry and your respective market is going; and

2) Determine what part of that landscape your health system can own and, subsequently, how it should go about doing so.

The paper addresses the roles health systems will play in the future across four dimensions of digital transformation:

Digital Consumer experience

Digital Care Models

Digital Operating Systems

Digital Economic Models.

Tom Kiesau, Chartis Director and leader of Chartis Digital said, "Navigating digital transformation is a complex enterprise effort, requiring consistent leadership commitment to develop entirely new organizational capabilities, care delivery systems and business models. Incumbent health systems' central and trusted role in the delivery of care today offers a competitive advantage relative to other ecosystem players provided they act thoughtfully and decisively."

For health systems, it is no longer a question of if or when, but rather about starting now to define an organizational perspective of what digital transformation will mean and what role the organization should strive to play in the new context.

