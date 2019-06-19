The Chartis Group Releases Strategic Framework for the Evaluation of Health System Partnerships "Are Your Partnerships Achieving Your Goals?"

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health systems continue to invest significant time and resources in designing, negotiating and implementing various types of partnerships and affiliations. The complexity of the partnership portfolio, the level of investment made, and changing business objectives all suggest that health system leaders should regularly evaluate (in terms of structure, process and outcomes) existing and new partnerships to ensure that they are achieving their goals. This paper, "Are Your Partnerships Achieving Your Goals?" provides a strategic framework for health system executives to evaluate their partnership strategy.

Chris Regan, Chartis Director and co-author of the paper stated, "Maintaining a diversified partnership portfolio has become a core skill set and business model used by leading health systems to support critical elements of their strategy. The level of investment and dependency placed on partnerships requires health system leaders to regularly evaluate existing partnerships in the context of changing market conditions and their evolving strategy."

The paper provides a five-step process for the evaluation of health system partnerships.

Profile the existing partnership(s) for evaluation Reassess the current and projected market environment Refresh organizational goals and objectives and re-evaluate existing partnerships Identify and evaluate go-forward partnership options Define the preferred path forward, then act

Robert York, a Principal with The Chartis Group and co-author of the paper noted, "A formal partnership review process should be incorporated into each organization's planning cycle; the review should be conducted across the broad portfolio of partnerships developed over time. Health system executives should determine whether leadership is confident they are achieving the intended goals for each partnership."

