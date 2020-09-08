The Chemours Company Announces Promotion of Alvenia Scarborough to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Following the Planned Retirement of Erich S. Parker

Chemours president and chief executive officer, Mark Vergnano, acknowledged the significant contributions Parker made to the company, saying, "Erich was a pivotal leader in the foundation of Chemours as an independent company, leading the creation of our brand logo, our distinctive voice, our corporate commitment to sustainability, and our strong culture. This foundation will serve us for years to come." Vergnano added, "In addition to being a key leader for our organization, Erich brought creativity and humanity to the entire organization every day. He will be missed by the Chemours family, but his legacy here will be a lasting one. After more than 40 years as a laureate in his field, we wish him the very best as he takes time to pursue his many special talents and interests."

Upon her promotion, Scarborough will join the Chemours executive team, and will lead the company's communications strategy, with a focus on advancing the company's corporate narrative, advancing growth priorities, and elevating the company's Corporate Responsibility Commitments. Scarborough will also lead Chemours' philanthropy and community relations work as the company deepens its relationships with community partners.

"Alvenia has already made signification contributions to building our corporate reputation and business growth. I am look forward to her bringing her limitless passion and deep expertise to our leadership team and her new role leading our corporate communications and brand marketing efforts, elevating our people and the industry-leading solutions that make us a different kind of chemistry company," said Vergnano.

"I am honored to build on the excellent work Erich has done to elevate Chemours, our industry-leading products and the sustainable value we are delivering to our customers, our investors, and society. This is such a pivotal time for our company, and we have such an exciting story to tell. We are advancing our corporate responsibility commitments, growing our people, partnering even more closely with our communities, and delivering innovative solutions that are anticipating the changing needs of our customers, shaping industries and improving the way we live," said Scarborough.

Scarborough has more than two decades of communications experience with leading multinational companies, including Newell Rubbermaid, UPS and DuPont. She has developed distinctive programs across brand marketing and strategy, corporate communications, media relations and employee communications, digital marketing and social media. Scarborough has also served as a product management commercial leader with full P&L responsibility, bringing unique experience and perspective to communications. Prior to her current leadership role with Chemours, Scarborough served in a variety of positions with the company, including global communications leader for the chemical solutions and fluoroproducts businesses and corporate brand management and licensing.

