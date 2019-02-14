The Chemours Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net Sales of $6.6 billion , up 7%

, up 7% Net Income of $995 million , up 33%, with EPS of $5.45 , up 39%

, up 33%, with EPS of , up 39% Adjusted Net Income of $1.0 billion , up 42%, with Adjusted EPS of $5.67 , up 48%

, up 42%, with Adjusted EPS of , up 48% Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion , up 22%

, up 22% Returned over $790 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net Sales of $1.5 billion

Net Income of $142 million with EPS of $0.81

with EPS of Adjusted Net Income of $185 million , with Adjusted EPS of $1.05

, with Adjusted EPS of Adjusted EBITDA of $341 million

Other Highlights

Announced 2019 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Capital Expenditures, and Free Cash Flow

Increased existing share repurchase authorization to $1 billion from $750 million

The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions and titanium technologies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018.

"Our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 reflect the strength of the full Chemours portfolio and the disciplined execution of our strategy," said President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "I am proud of everything we have achieved together in our third full year as Chemours, and the momentum we have created across all of our businesses. Each segment contributed to overall company growth, and laid the foundation for our capital allocation plan through which we returned nearly $800 million to shareholders in 2018."

Full-year 2018 net sales were $6.6 billion, a 7 percent increase from $6.2 billion in 2017, reflecting higher prices across all segments. Volume was a 1 percent headwind year-over-year, a result of lower Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide volume, partially offset by Fluoroproducts volume growth. Currency was a modest 1 percent benefit on a year-over-year basis. Full-year 2018 net income increased $249 million to $995 million in comparison to net income of $746 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2018 was $5.45, compared to $3.91 per diluted share in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was $1.7 billion, a 22 percent increase compared to $1.4 billion in 2017.

Fourth quarter 2018 net sales were $1.5 billion in comparison to $1.6 billion in the record, prior year quarter. Results were driven primarily by lower volume in Titanium Technologies, resulting in a 10 percent impact to revenue, partially offset by a 4 percent increase in global average prices across all segments. Currency was a small headwind in the quarter. Fourth quarter net income was $142 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, inclusive of a $33 million charge related to Fayetteville. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2018 was $341 million in comparison to $394 million in the previous year's record fourth quarter, a result of lower volumes and higher raw material costs year-over-year.

Fluoroproducts

Fluoroproducts segment sales for 2018 were $2.9 billion, an 8 percent increase versus the prior year. Strong adoption of Opteon™ refrigerants and increased demand for fluoropolymers products drove higher segment volumes. Higher average prices of fluoropolymer products and base refrigerants were partially offset by lower average price of Opteon™ mobile refrigerants. These factors contributed to a 17 percent increase in segment Adjusted EBITDA to $783 million in comparison to $669 million in 2017.

Fluoroproducts segment sales in the fourth quarter were $649 million in comparison to $656 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower demand for base refrigerants and the impact of supply constraints in fluoropolymers offset higher demand for Opteon™ refrigerants, resulting in a modest volume decline versus last year's fourth quarter. Price was favorable on a year-over-year basis driven by improved price for most fluoropolymer products. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $164 million improved 3 percent versus the prior-year quarter, on higher other income.

Chemical Solutions

For the full year 2018, Chemical Solutions segment sales were $602 million, a 5 percent improvement versus the prior year, a result of improved pricing for all product lines. Higher demand for Mining Solutions products was partially offset by lower volume for Performance Chemicals & Intermediates products. These factors contributed to a 12 percent increase in segment Adjusted EBITDA to $64 million in comparison to $57 million in 2017.

In the fourth quarter 2018, Chemical Solutions segment sales were $149 million, an 11 percent increase versus the prior-year quarter. Higher demand for Mining Solutions products was somewhat offset by lower volumes in Performance Chemicals & Intermediates. Higher average price was realized across the entire segment. Fourth quarter 2018 segment Adjusted EBITDA was $14 million in comparison to $20 million in the prior year quarter, as improved volume and price were more than offset by lower licensing income and higher production costs in comparison to last year's fourth quarter.

Titanium Technologies

Titanium Technologies segment sales for the full year were $3.2 billion, an increase of 7 percent versus the prior-year, driven by increased global average selling prices for Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide, which was partially offset by lower volume in comparison to 2017. These factors contributed to a 22 percent increase in segment Adjusted EBITDA to $1.1 billion in comparison to $862 million in 2017.

Titanium Technologies segment sales in the fourth quarter were $666 million versus $785 million in the prior-year quarter. This decrease was a result of lower volumes of Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide. Global average selling prices were higher in comparison to last year's fourth quarter due to previously communicated price announcements. On a sequential basis, average local price was flat in comparison to the third quarter of 2018. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $199 million, in comparison to $261 million in last year's record fourth quarter. Results were driven by lower volume and higher raw material costs somewhat offset by global average selling prices for Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide.



Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other represented a $162 million offset to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 versus a $166 million offset in the prior year, primarily a result of lower environmental costs. Corporate and Other in the fourth quarter 2018 represented a $36 million offset to Adjusted EBITDA, versus a $46 million offset in the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily related to lower environmental and litigation costs.

The company realized an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18 percent for the 2018 fiscal year and 17 percent for the quarter. The company expects its adjusted effective tax rate for the full-year 2019 to be within a range of 18 to 20 percent, reflecting the company's anticipated geographic mix of earnings and the impact of US tax reform.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2018, gross consolidated debt was $4.0 billion. Debt, net of $1.2 billion cash, was $2.8 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of approximately 1.6 times on a trailing twelve-month basis.

For the full-year 2018, cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion, a 78 percent increase versus $640 million in 2017, which included the PFOA MDL settlement payment made in 2017. Capital expenditures for 2018 were $498 million in comparison to $411 million in full-year 2017. Full-year 2018 Free Cash Flow of $642 million represents a $78 million improvement versus the prior-year Free Cash Flow of $564 million, excluding the PFOA MDL settlement payment made in 2017.

Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $259 million, versus $303 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2018 were $154 million, versus $165 million in last year's fourth quarter. Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter 2018 was $105 million versus the prior-year quarter of $138 million.

Outlook

The company expects to deliver 2019 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $1.35 to $1.6 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $500 million, with Free Cash Flow of greater than $550 million. The company expects Adjusted EPS of between approximately $4.00 and $5.05 per share.

"Our outlook for 2019 reflects continued top line and bottom line secular growth across both Fluoroproducts and Chemicals Solutions. We expect that this growth will be offset by a weaker outlook for Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide volume in the first half of the year," Vergnano concluded. "The company remains focused on executing its business strategies, generating significant Free Cash Flow and delivering on its capital allocation plan which we believe will unlock significant shareholder value over time."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Within this press release, we may make reference to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Effective Tax Rate, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Net Leverage Ratio which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in that they provide for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Effective Tax Rate, ROIC and Net Leverage Ratio to evaluate the company's performance excluding the impact of certain noncash charges and other special items which we expect to be infrequent in occurrence in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter.

Accordingly, the company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, is a useful financial analysis tool that can assist investors in assessing the company's operating performance and underlying prospects. This analysis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. This analysis, as well as the other information in this press release, should be read in conjunction with the company's financial statements and footnotes contained in the documents that the company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company in this press release may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached schedules or the table, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures" and materials posted to the company's website at investors.chemours.com.

The Chemours Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)











Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2016

Net sales

$ 6,638



$ 6,183



$ 5,400

Cost of goods sold



4,667





4,438





4,297

Gross profit



1,971





1,745





1,103

Selling, general, and administrative expense



657





626





946

Research and development expense



82





81





81

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges



49





57





170

Total other operating expenses



788





764





1,197

Equity in earnings of affiliates



43





33





29

Interest expense, net



(195)





(214)





(219)

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



(38)





(1)





6

Other income, net



162





113





267

Income (loss) before income taxes



1,155





912





(11)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



159





165





(18)

Net income



996





747





7

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



1





1





—

Net income attributable to Chemours

$ 995



$ 746



$ 7

Per share data























Basic earnings per share of common stock

$ 5.62



$ 4.04



$ 0.04

Diluted earnings per share of common stock



5.45





3.91





0.04



The Chemours Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)











December 31,





2018



2017

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,201



$ 1,556

Accounts and notes receivable, net



861





919

Inventories



1,147





935

Prepaid expenses and other



84





83

Total current assets



3,293





3,493

Property, plant, and equipment



8,992





8,511

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(5,701)





(5,503)

Property, plant, and equipment, net



3,291





3,008

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



181





166

Investments in affiliates



160





173

Other assets



437





453

Total assets

$ 7,362



$ 7,293

Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,137



$ 1,075

Current maturities of long-term debt



13





15

Other accrued liabilities



559





558

Total current liabilities



1,709





1,648

Long-term debt, net



3,959





4,097

Deferred income taxes



217





208

Other liabilities



457





475

Total liabilities



6,342





6,428

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Equity















Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 810,000,000 shares authorized;

187,204,567 shares issued and 170,780,474 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018;

185,343,034 shares issued and 182,956,628 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017)



2





2

Treasury stock at cost (16,424,093 shares at December 31, 2018;

2,386,406 shares at December 31, 2017)



(750)





(116)

Additional paid-in capital



860





837

Retained earnings



1,466





579

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(564)





(442)

Total Chemours stockholders' equity



1,014





860

Non-controlling interests



6





5

Total equity



1,020





865

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,362



$ 7,293



The Chemours Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in millions)











Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2016

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income

$ 996



$ 747



$ 7

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



284





273





284

Asset-related charges



4





3





124

Gain on sales of assets and businesses



(45)





(22)





(254)

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net



18





(33)





(12)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



38





1





(6)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and issue discounts



11





13





16

Deferred tax provision (benefit)



23





83





(111)

Other operating charges and credits, net



17





41





62

Decrease (increase) in operating assets:























Accounts and notes receivable, net



47





(88)





5

Inventories and other operating assets



(297)





(208)





147

(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities:























Accounts payable and other operating liabilities



44





(170)





332

Cash provided by operating activities



1,140





640





594

Cash flows from investing activities























Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(498)





(411)





(338)

Acquisition of business, net



(37)





—





—

Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses, net



46





39





708

Investments in affiliates



—





—





(1)

Foreign exchange contract settlements, net



2





2





(12)

Cash (used for) provided by investing activities



(487)





(370)





357

Cash flows from financing activities























Proceeds from issuance of debt, net



520





495





—

Debt repayments



(679)





(27)





(381)

Payments related to extinguishment of debt



(29)





(1)





—

Payments of debt issuance costs



(12)





(6)





(4)

Purchases of treasury stock, at cost



(644)





(106)





—

Proceeds from exercised stock options, net



16





31





11

Payments related to tax withholdings on vested restricted stock units



(17)





(12)





—

Payments of dividends



(148)





(22)





(22)

Cash (used for) provided by financing activities



(993)





352





(396)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(15)





32





(19)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(355)





654





536

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,



1,556





902





366

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,

$ 1,201



$ 1,556



$ 902

Supplemental cash flows information























Cash paid during the year for:























Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 206



$ 208



$ 208

Income taxes, net of refunds



75





79





50

Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Changes in property, plant, and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 37



$ (14)



$ (12)

Obligations incurred under build-to-suit lease arrangement



47





8





—

Purchases of treasury stock not settled by year-end



—





10





—

Dividends accrued but not yet paid



—





31





—



The Chemours Company



Segment Financial and Operating Data (Unaudited)



(Dollars in millions)









Segment Net Sales





























Three Months













Three Months Ended









Ended



Sequential



December 31,



Increase /



September 30,



Increase /



2018



2017



(Decrease)



2018



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

649



$

656



$

(7)



$

682



$

(33)

Chemical Solutions



149







134







15







155







(6)

Titanium Technologies



666







785







(119)







791







(125)

Total Net Sales $

1,464



$

1,575



$

(111)



$

1,628



$

(164)



Segment Adjusted EBITDA

























Three Months













Three Months Ended













Ended



Sequential



December 31,



Increase /



September 30,



Increase /



2018



2017



(Decrease)



2018



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

164



$

159



$

5



$

182



$

(18)

Chemical Solutions



14







20







(6)







24







(10)

Titanium Technologies



199







261







(62)







268







(69)

Corporate and Other



(36)







(46)







10







(39)







3

Total Adjusted EBITDA $

341



$

394



$

(53)



$

435



$

(94)



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23%



25%









27%









Quarterly Change in Net Sales from December 31, 2017















Percentage

Percentage Change Due To



December 31, 2018 Net Sales



Change vs. December 31, 2017

Local Price

Volume

Currency Effect

Portfolio / Other

Total Company $

1,464





(7)%



4 %

(10)%



(1)%



— %









































Fluoroproducts $

649





(1)%



2 %

(1)%



(2)%



— % Chemical Solutions

149





11 %

10 %

2 %

(1)%



— % Titanium Technologies

666





(15)%



5 %

(19)%



(1)%



— %

Quarterly Change in Net Sales from September 30, 2018















Percentage

Percentage Change Due To



December 31, 2018 Net Sales



Change vs. September 30, 2018

Local Price

Volume

Currency Effect

Portfolio / Other

Total Company $

1,464





(10)%



2 %

(11)%



(1)%



— %









































Fluoroproducts $

649





(5)%



— %

(4)%



(1)%



— % Chemical Solutions

149





(4)%



16 %

(19)%



(1)%



— % Titanium Technologies

666





(16)%



— %

(16)%



— %

— %

The Chemours Company Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income Reconciliation

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is defined as income (loss) before income taxes, excluding the following items: interest expense, depreciation, and amortization; non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit costs, which represent the components of net periodic pension (income) costs excluding the service cost component; exchange (gains) losses included in other income (expense), net; restructuring, asset-related charges, and other charges, net; asset impairments; (gains) losses on sale of business or assets; and, other items not considered indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and expected to occur infrequently. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Chemours, adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, except interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and certain provision for (benefit from) income tax amounts.