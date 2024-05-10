THE CHEMOURS COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company - CC

NEW ORLEANS, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 20, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between February 10, 2023, and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Chemours and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 20, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Chemours and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 29, 2024, pre-market, the Company disclosed that the filing of its annual report for 2023 was delayed, that it "is evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to the control environment, including the effectiveness of the 'tone at the top' set by certain members of senior management." and that its President/CEO, Senior VP/CFO, and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer had been placed on administrative leave "pending the completion of an internal review being overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors with the assistance of independent outside counsel."

On this news, the price of Chemours' shares fell $9.05 per share, or more than 31%, from a close of $28.72 per share on February 28, 2024, to close at $19.67 per share on February 29, 2024.

The case is Taylor Jr. v. The Chemours Company, et al., No. 24-cv-00361.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC