THE CHILDREN'S PLACE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF STOREFRONT ON SHEIN

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN.

This collaboration brings The Children's Place's high-quality, trend-right apparel to SHEIN's platform, opening new doors to reach millions of families. This partnership marks a significant step forward, combining the heritage and value of The Children's Place with SHEIN's unmatched global reach, trend-savvy appeal, and innovative shopping experience. Together, they aim to deliver stylish, affordable children's fashion directly to the fingertips of parents everywhere.

New Horizons in Omnichannel Strategy

"As a brand with deep roots in providing exceptional value and trend-forward children's apparel, diversifying our omnichannel strategies is a top priority," said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Brand President of The Children's Place. "Our partnership with SHEIN allows us to seamlessly meet customers where they are – on digital platforms – delivering the convenience, value, and satisfaction they expect from us. This collaboration reflects our commitment to making shopping effortless, accessible, and exciting for today's families."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Children's Place, helping them reach millions of customers around the world by offering their beloved products on SHEIN's trusted and innovative global platform," said Jessica Liu, Vice President, Global Brand Operations at SHEIN. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to offering a wide variety of affordable, high-quality options for shoppers, and we look forward to continuing to integrate renowned brands like The Children's Place into the SHEIN shopping experience."

Seamless Shopping for Every Occasion

With The Children's Place now available on SHEIN, parents can effortlessly shop for high-quality, affordable clothing, whether it's for back-to-school, holiday celebrations, weekend playdates, or family vacations. The collaboration offers trend-right product assortments and limited-time promotions designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern families.

Shop Now

The Children's Place is now available on SHEIN in the U.S. and will soon be made available globally in a phased roll-out.

Visit US.SHEIN.COM to explore The Children's Place's latest collection and to experience this exciting collaboration first-hand.

This partnership showcases both brands' shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. As The Children's Place and SHEIN come together, they are redefining what it means to deliver quality, affordable, and fashion-forward style – empowering parents and delighting children around the world.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 15 countries through five international franchise partners. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: "The Children's Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade", and "PJ Place". For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com, as well as the Company's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

