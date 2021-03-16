The Chilling Sequel: New MTN DEW® FROST BITE™ Zero Sugar Premieres

"On the heels of the MTN DEW FROST BITE launch at Walmart last year, DEW is thrilled to introduce MTN DEW FROST BITE Zero Sugar for fans who want a delicious zero sugar option," said Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW. "This new offering leans into our steadfast commitment to consistently deliver flavor excitement and variety of choice to DEW Nation – and we are thrilled to be able to do just that with Walmart."

Beginning March 22, MTN DEW FROST BITE Zero Sugar will be available at more than 4,300 Walmart stores nationwide in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-pack cans.

In addition to the introduction of MTN DEW FROST BITE Zero Sugar, DEW will expand its packaging offerings of original MTN DEW FROST BITE by adding 24-can packs to the lineup. This expanded packaging provides the DEW signature charge at a greater value to meet the demands of DEW Nation and Walmart shoppers.

DEW Nation can sink their teeth into MTN DEW FROST BITE and MTN DEW FROST BITE Zero Sugar by visiting their local Walmart or Walmart.com. To find a location closest to you, visit Walmart's store locator HERE .

Thirsty for more? Catch comedic TikTok content featuring the ice-cold drink using the hashtag #MTNDEWFrostBiteZeroSugar. Don't forget to bundle up and visit www.mountaindew.com or www.facebook.com/mountaindew for more information, and join the conversation by following instagram.com/mountaindew and twitter.com/mountaindew .

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

