The Chinese journey of a Kenyan acrobatic coach: Witnessing the friendship between the two countries

News provided by

China.org.cn

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Mathias Kavita, a famous acrobatic artist and top coach in Kenya:

At the Sarakasi Dome arena in Nairobi, a not so spacious office is strewn with acrobatic props, with many of them featuring Chinese elements. Mathias Kavita, the owner of this office, is a famous acrobatic artist and top coach in Kenya. His journey in acrobatics began with a trip to China four decades ago.

Continue Reading
The Chinese journey of a Kenyan acrobatic coach: Witnessing the friendship between the two countries
The Chinese journey of a Kenyan acrobatic coach: Witnessing the friendship between the two countries

Back in 1983, then 13-year-old Mathias was a budding gymnast in Kenya. At that time, he learned that the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, together with the Kenyan government, was selecting local children for acrobatic training in China. According to the agreement, the selected children would return to Kenya after completing the program, and participate in government-initiated acrobatic performances to introduce the art to more audiences. This news greatly enthused Mathias. After several rounds of auditions, he eventually got a ticket to train at the Guangzhou Acrobatics Art Troupe.

Mathias told the press, the school put in painstaking efforts. During the two years of training, they were assigned 16 acrobatics teachers.

The coaches were strict and determined about their training. Under their guidance, these Kenyan students, who had never learned acrobatics before, challenged their physical limits time and again, and managed to finish seemingly impossible moves. Mathias was especially grateful that the coaches had encouraged them to fuse an African touch in their acrobatic routines.

In 1985, these well-trained teenagers came back to Kenya, formed a national acrobatic troupe, and toured around the country. Other acrobats in Kenya were both amazed and shocked by the skills these young acrobats learned in China: Hoop diving, hand-stands on furniture, lion dances, and so on, so they started to imitate such stunts. And just like that, acrobatics became increasingly popular in Kenya. Today, Mathias' performing troupe has also caught the eye of the international community.

Mathias and his fellows were not the only batch of acrobatic proteges. In 2002, China launched the "Training courses on acrobatics for developing countries" project, and since then, over 600 acrobatic learners from more than 20 countries, including Kenya, have benefited from the initiative. Among them, many came from impoverished households, and it was acrobatics that gave them the chance to transform their lives.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of China-Kenya diplomatic relations. Between the two countries, there are grand projects like the Mombasa–Nairobi Railway, and there are also people-to-people exchanges and cooperation that involve and benefit the ordinary. Besides the acrobatic stories, China's men's marathon team travels to Kenya, a successful distance-running nation, to learn and train almost every year; and on the environmental front, many young volunteers from China have been working with Kenyan locals, to work out a sustainable wildlife protection mode…

In the future, there will be more chapters writing such stories of friendship.

China Mosaic 
http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/index.htm
The Chinese journey of a Kenyan acrobatic coach: Witnessing the friendship between the two countries
http://www.china.org.cn/video/2023-12/14/content_116879800.htm 

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

What explains the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects?

What explains the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects?

A report from China.org.cn about the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects China's rapid and extensive infrastructure development,...
Touchable Chinese Democracy

Touchable Chinese Democracy

A news report from China.org.cn on the whole-process people's democracy in China: With his fingertips sliding across the raised dots, Wang Yongcheng, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.