The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Spinal Injuries Ireland Partner on US Activation: Fergus Walks

In support of the upcoming journey across the United States, the two renowned organizations will join forces with Fergus Farrell to encourage, inspire, and uplift communities and shine a light on spinal cord injuries

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (Reeve Foundation), the only national nonprofit dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis, today announced its partnership with Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII), the only support and service agency in Ireland for people who have sustained a spinal cord injury, ahead of the Fergus Walks US activation and kickoff.

Fergus Farrell in partnership with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Spinal Injuries Ireland will be walking across the United States from Brooklyn, NY to Santa Monica, CA beginning on August 22, 2026 to raise awareness and critical funds for spinal cord injury resources and research.

In 2018, Fergus Farrell was told he had a 5% chance of ever walking again after suffering from a spinal cord injury. Now, supported by the Reeve Foundation and Spinal Injuries Ireland, he will begin a 75-day journey across the United States. The campaign is made possible through the generous support and partnership of Crown, a leading provider of full building envelope solutions.

Fergus Farrell is a dedicated ambassador for mental health awareness, a motivational and keynote speaker, and an inspirational leader who advocates for perseverance, mental strength, and authenticity. His recent book, "Rebuilding a Man" details his personal journey following his accident, including the fear, self-doubt, weight of expectation, and courage it took to seek help. His story is proof that resilience isn't about being tough, it's about being real. No stranger to challenges, Fergus walked across Ireland, one year after his accident in 2019, rowed seven marathons in seven days in 2020, attempted the North Atlantic Row in 2022, ran across Ireland in 2023, and now, in 2026, is taking on the greatest challenge yet.

"I was told I wouldn't walk after my accident, and now I'm walking across the United States," said Fergus Farrell. "My goal is to prove, both to myself and many others like me, that disability does not mean inability. Connection remains at the heart of this journey, and I look forward to the communities I will meet along the way."

The 3,000 mile journey is dedicated to individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries. Starting on the Brooklyn Bridge, the walk will traverse the Midwest, cross the Rocky Mountains, brave the desert, and culminate triumphantly on the Santa Monica Pier in California.

"The Reeve Foundation is proud to serve as an official partner of Fergus's historic coast-to-coast fundraising campaign," said Maggie Goldberg, President & CEO. "This is much more than an endurance challenge. Fergus's determination and advocacy is a powerful symbol of resilience and possibility that underscores our organizations' shared values and our vision of a world in which spinal cord injury does not result in paralysis and paralysis does not result in diminished quality of life."

Fergus Walks is the first-of-its-kind activation where people, companies, and communities across the country and world are invited to take part. The partnership between the Reeve Foundation and Spinal Injuries Ireland seeks to amplify what's possible in the face of enormous challenges. Fergus Walks will be officially instilled across both the Reeve Foundation and Spinal Injuries Ireland programming, with Reeve's "Outdoors is for Everyone," and SII's "Roll and Stroll" events throughout this summer.

"Our mission is to advocate for spinal cord injury care on a global scale," said Fiona Bolger, Chief Executive Officer of Spinal Injuries Ireland. "Fergus' trek across the United States is more than a physical feat, it is a mission to amplify vital conversations and build a global community along the way."

Through this mission, Fergus, the Reeve Foundation, and Spinal Injuries Ireland aim to encourage more people to help bolster the research and aid that people with spinal cord injuries receive. To learn more, donate, or participate in part of Fergus' journey, visit the website here.

About the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services.

We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

About Spinal Injuries Ireland

Founded in 1994, Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) is the only support and service agency in Ireland for people who have sustained a spinal cord injury. SII's mission is to engage with people with a spinal cord injury, along with their family members. SII aims to address barriers to full participation in society and empower our service users to work towards achieving personal, social and vocational goals.

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation