The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Launches International Information Resource Pages

New resource pages in French and Chinese

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents the launch of two new international information resource website pages, offered through the National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC). The international pages are featured in two new languages: French and Chinese.

The new international pages provide free, accurate, and culturally sensitive resources for people living with mobility impairments or paralysis. The new offerings include resources on NPRC services and programs, videos with subtitles, educational topics (such as research, rehabilitation, travel, etc.), and easy access to the team of Information Specialists. Additionally, translated publications such as the Paralysis Resource Guide , wallet cards and patient educational booklets to provide in-depth downloadable and printable information for individuals living with paralysis, their caregivers, and health professionals in various languages.

"The Reeve Foundation prides itself on reaching people across the globe, expanding and providing quality paralysis-related resources and tools in other languages," says Patricia Correa, Associate Manager, Information Services and Translation. "Creating resources in multiple languages ensures that we can provide access to trustworthy information and services and improve the quality of life for our community."

The resource pages provide an accessible and vital source on all topics related to paralysis, ranging from causes of paralysis, secondary conditions, quality of life, and caregiving. The Reeve Foundation will continue to expand its website with more languages in the coming year.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation