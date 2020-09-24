The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation present - Transitioning to College for Students with Paralysis Webinar

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is pleased to announce a new partnership with Accessible College. Accessible College provides college preparation and transition support for students with physical disabilities and health conditions. Join us and Annie Tulkin, the Founder and Director of Accessible College, for a webinar, Transitioning to College for Students with Paralysis, on Monday, September 28, 12-1 pm ET to learn more. The Reeve Foundation is also sponsoring a limited number of free consultations with Accessible College so that there is no charge to the student or their family for the service. The free consultations range from considerations for college-based healthcare needs, college accommodations, medication management, healthcare management, hiring and managing a Personal Care Attendant (PCA), self-advocacy skills, and continuity of care (including the transfer of care).

As well as being the Founder and Director of Accessible College , Tulkin is an author and public speaker. She is an expert in college preparation and transition for students with physical disabilities and health conditions. Annie was the Associate Director of the Academic Resource Center at Georgetown University for nearly six years. She supported undergraduate, graduate, and medical students with physical disabilities and health conditions and oversaw academic support services for the entire student body. Annie has worked in the field of disability for over ten years. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education from DePaul University, a Masters in Special Education from The University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Certificate in Health Coaching from Georgetown University. Annie was a Peace Corps Volunteer (Mongolia, '03-'05) and a Fulbright Fellow (Mongolia, '07-'08). She resides in Silver Spring, MD, with her husband and daughter.

Sheila Fitzgibbon, Senior Director of the Paralysis Resource Center says, "For parents, there are so many questions about sending their kids off to college. Parents with a child living with paralysis will want to make sure they have access to everything they need to thrive and have the best experience. We hope to provide an opportunity for parents to feel at ease as they send their kids off for their first year. Our booklet on transitioning to college with paralysis will be available soon as well."

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-03-00). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

