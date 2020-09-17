The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Present Monthly Ask Nurse Linda Webinar Series

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents monthly Ask Nurse Linda webinar on the last Wednesday of every month. These webinars, produced by the Reeve Foundation's Paralysis Resource Center, hosted by Linda Schultz, Ph.D., CRRN, draws on her 30+ years of experience in rehabilitative nursing. During the Ask Nurse Linda webinars, Schultz tackles subjects ranging from neuropathic pain and autonomic dysreflexia to how to stretch catheterization out overnight to get the best sleep.

The next live Ask Nurse Linda webinar will be held on September 30, 2020, at 03:00 PM with COVID-19 updates and how they relate to individuals living with spinal cord injury and paralysis. She will be discussing the new information about the mask study and the new GBS drug in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine development.

Linda Schultz, Ph.D., CRRN, aka "Nurse Linda," is the Reeve Foundation's in-house expert and a trusted source for many people living with spinal cord injuries. Since 2014, Schultz has fielded hundreds of questions from people worldwide through her weekly blogs, live chats, and monthly webinars, creating a space where community members can find support. She has an intimate understanding of the complications that individuals living with paralysis face daily and has made it her personal and professional mission to educate as many people as possible on proper care and health management.

Bernadette Mauro, director of information and resource services at the Paralysis Resource Center, describes Schultz's impact on the Reeve Foundation and the spinal cord community as "priceless."

"We have people calling from Australia to talk with Linda," Mauro said. "Her information is clear and concise, and people need that. And her compassion, warmth, and empathy make her a natural fit for this community."

To ask Nurse Linda a health-related paralysis question, tune in to her Reeve Foundation monthly webinar on the last Wednesday of each month. Live captioning is also available. You can also read her monthly blogs and leave her a message on Reeve Connect.

