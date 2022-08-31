The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Quality of Life Program Announces Two New Grant Programs: Racial Equity & Rural Unserved and Underserved Populations

Grant Cycle Opens September 1, 2022

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center announces grant funding opportunities through its 2022 2nd Cycle Direct Effect and Priority Impact Quality of Life grants initiatives spotlighting two new grant programs, Racial Equity and Rural Unserved & Underserved Populations. Both Quality of Life grants initiatives award financial support to nonprofit organizations that mirror the Reeve Foundation's mission and are federally funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living (ACL) (Cooperative Agreement Number 90PRRC0002-03-00).

Direct Effect grants offer up to $25,000 to nonprofit organizations for a wide range of projects that clearly impact individuals living with paralysis, their families, and caregivers.

Priority Impact offers three increasing levels of grant funding. Each tier is targeted to focus on a Priority issue for the community of individuals living with paralysis and their families, and caregivers.

"It brings me great pleasure to launch these new grants programs. Our Racial Equity program aims to fund projects that explicitly enhances the quality of life of those individuals living at the crossroads of racial inequity and paralysis," said Mark Bogosian, Director of Quality of Life Grants Program. "Our Rural Unserved & Underserved grants will fund projects focused on promoting accessibility and participation in rural communities, and will provide access to health care, healthy food options, access to broadband and other technologies, and transportation that may not be available now to the community."

A free Application Technical Assistance will be held on Wednesday, September 7, from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm EST. A Question & Answer period will be provided. You may register here or on our website.

We encourage you to read the Eligibility Criteria and Funding Restrictions and Application and Program Guidelines (Direct Effect and Priority Impact), and visit the Reeve Foundation website for an overview of the Quality of Life grants program and the QOL grant application process.

The Foundation is not able to provide individual pre-award assistance either by telephone or email. However, we welcome you to submit questions about the application process to [email protected]. All questions submitted via email will be collected, aggregated, and answered in a Questions and Answers document posted on our website. The deadline for emailed questions is Tuesday, September 13.

Quality of Life grant applications are available and are to be completed online through the Reeve Foundation online grants portal. The online application submission deadline is Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:59 pm EASTERN.

For a full application timeline and more information about how to apply, go to the Reeve Foundation blog page.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

The Quality of Life grants program is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $8,700,000 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

