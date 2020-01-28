The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to Launch Its Inaugural Paralysis Conference - Reeve Summit 2020: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation announced today its first-ever Reeve Summit 2020: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect from February 26-28, 2020, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. This three-day paralysis and spinal cord injury summit will bring together hundreds of community members, caregivers, health professionals, key thought leaders and individuals who have had an extraordinary impact on the lives of people with paralysis and related disabilities to foster collaboration, independence, health promotion and innovation.

"The Foundation's tagline is Today's Care and Tomorrow's Cure. In the 25 years since Christopher's injury, we have invested over $100 million in research and last year assisted over 100,000 individuals and families impacted by paralysis with life-saving and life-changing information. With this conference, we are adding a third pillar to our mission—creating and supporting our community to help us shape and advance the Foundation's quality of life and cure agenda," said Peter Wilderotter, President and CEO of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "This will be an annual undertaking that will bring forth Christopher's belief that in the face of adversity, hope often comes in the form of a friend who reaches out to us."

The Summit will kick off with a welcome reception and evening entertainment on Wednesday, February 26, followed by two days of notable keynote speakers and educational panels. Confirmed speakers include:

Senator Tom Harkin (Ret.) , founder of The Harkin Institute, and former United States Senator from Iowa , who will provide keynote remarks on the upcoming 30 th anniversary of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)

, son of , trustee of the Board of Directors and multi-platform reporter at ABC News Leaders of the paralysis community who are changing the culture and reality of living with and caring for spinal cord injury and paralysis.

The Reeve Summit will bring together thought leaders who will guide informative discussions and educational sessions on topics and themes relevant to the paralysis community, including:

Caregiving

Employment & Understanding Government Benefits

Health & Wellness

Advocacy

Building upon its groundbreaking past and deeply-rooted expertise, the Reeve Foundation will highlight its new approach to research, what is changing in 2020, and promising new treatments for individuals living with paralysis.

To register for the Reeve Summit and learn more about the agenda and speakers, please go to ChristopherReeve.com/ReeveSummit. For more information on corporate sponsorships, please contact Ivonne Salazar at isalazar@christopherreeve.org or 973-933-7121. For exhibitor information, please contact Lexie Gleason at agleason@christopherreeve.org or 973-933-7211.

ABOUT REEVE FOUNDATION:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

