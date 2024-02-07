The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and World Food Program USA further collaborate by jointly funding an emergency logistics hub in the Caribbean

Millions of people served over 10 years of collaboration among the Church, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Food Program USA

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Food Program USA are celebrating 10 years of collaboration, providing millions of people worldwide with emergency food assistance and opportunities to strengthen their resilience. Furthering their work together, the Church and World Food Program USA today announce they have jointly contributed $4.3 million to help construct and support an emergency response logistics hub in Barbados. The Church made an initial $2 million grant to World Food Program USA for the construction of this much-needed hub, with World Food Program USA contributing an additional $2.3 million to support its completion. The hub, scheduled to be operational this summer, will enable WFP and its partners like the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), to pre-position relief supplies to facilitate rapid response efforts in the Caribbean, ahead of hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Caribbean countries are highly exposed to natural hazards such as hurricanes, storms, floods, droughts, and volcanic eruptions, yet currently their ability to respond to emergency scenarios remains limited due to a lack of pre-positioning warehouse capacity and systems coordination, and the ability for disaster management professionals to respond swiftly following a disaster. This new logistics hub will be a catalyst for change within the region by providing a center for disaster relief coordination and materials pre-positioning. Within a warehouse, emergency food will be temporarily stored and managed before dispatching it to an affected country. Additionally, the warehouse will store non-food aid items such as tarps, water, blankets, cots, and hygiene kits for rapid deployment throughout the region.

"WFP works hand-in-hand with governments and communities in Small Island Development States to make sure that they can anticipate and prepare before disasters strike. The establishment of this logistics hub in Barbados marks a pivotal step towards rapid and efficient disaster response across the Caribbean," said Lola Castro, WFP's Regional Director in Latin America and the Caribbean. "WFP is deeply thankful to WFP USA and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their crucial funding, reflecting our shared commitment to humanitarian aid and resilience, also in hard-to-reach territories."

The announcement was made today during a visit to Salt Lake City by World Food Program USA's leadership and Board of Directors. In addition to convening their quarterly Board meeting, they are in town to participate in 10th anniversary commemorations, including a volunteer service day tomorrow at Bishops Central Storehouse where they will package more than 900 meal kits alongside about 100 local young adults and students that will be distributed through Tabitha's Way food pantry.

"We couldn't imagine a better way to mark our 10th anniversary with the Church than to do what we do best – build on our powerful relationship to help communities in need," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. "We are truly humbled and grateful for the Church's profound generosity and steadfast commitment during the past decade to help us end global hunger. The Church's support has helped transform millions of lives, helping at-risk communities to become self-reliant and build food security against incredible odds."

Since 2014, the Church has supported WFP's global operations with a focus on emergency food assistance, school meals, and resilience building of small-scale farmers. The support from the Church has touched the lives of about six million people across 46 countries. In 2022, the Church made an historic $32 million grant—its largest humanitarian grant to date—to provide food and other critical assistance to 1.6 million of the most food-insecure people in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen.

"We are honored and grateful to celebrate 10 years of collaboration with the World Food Programme," said Bishop Gérald Caussé, The Church's Presiding Bishop. "Together, we have been able to help millions in need. These efforts reflect our dedication to the two great commandments. We express our love for God by extending our help to His children, regardless of location or background."

This milestone comes amid an unprecedented global hunger crisis as 333 million people face severe hunger and 47 million face emergency levels of hunger. Despite growing food insecurity and unprecedented need, humanitarian funding is declining at the worst possible moment in modern history. Forced to adapt and do more with less, WFP must stretch every dollar to help as many people as it can. Without a strong pipeline of private sector support, such as that of the Church, WFP cannot sufficiently meet the needs of the most vulnerable communities.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.

About Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ

Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints relieves suffering, fosters self-reliance and provides opportunities for service. It follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked and visit the sick and afflicted.

The Church's humanitarian outreach is made possible by the generous donations and volunteerism of Latter-day Saints and friends of the faith. More than 1 million workdays of labor are contributed each year by volunteers in support of welfare initiatives.

The Church sponsors relief and development projects in 195 countries and territories and gives assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation or nationality. Aid is based on the core principles of personal responsibility, community support, self-reliance and sustainability.

