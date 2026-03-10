The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Announces Its 2025 Commitment to Giving with $1.58 Billion in Expenditures to Care for Those in Need

Report Highlights Welfare, Self-Reliance, Humanitarian Aid, Emergency Relief, and Volunteer Service Worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caring for Those in Need: 2025 Report highlights the Church's commitment to welfare, self-reliance, humanitarian aid, emergency relief, and volunteer service, with expenditures totaling US$1.58 billion. The Church provided global assistance in 196 countries and territories, which included 3,514 humanitarian projects. Church members volunteered 7.4 million hours of service at Church Welfare and Self-Reliance facilities, in service missions and in community service projects, demonstrating their dedication to caring for God's children.

The report illustrates how the Church and its members strive to live the two great commandments: to love God and to love our neighbor (Matthew 22:37-40).

"While the Church works globally, much of this meaningful service happens within our communities," said Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "It is inspiring to see members and friends of the Church participating in simple, daily acts of service as they strive to serve others as Christ would."

In 2025, the Church addressed critical needs including food insecurity, clean water, education, health care, housing and emergency relief. These efforts, which include a focus on caring for women and children around the world, were amplified through the generous contributions of Church members, interfaith networks and collaborators and global humanitarian organizations, such as World Food Programme, UNICEF, Save the Children, CARE International, Project HOPE, Catholic Relief Services, ShelterBox, Vitamin Angels and more.

An example of the incredible work these organizations do comes from the Relief Society General Presidency, which leads one of the largest women's organizations in the world with more than eight million members. In 2025, the organization led an initiative to prioritize access to maternal and newborn care, immunizations, child nutrition support and education as follows:

219,000 pregnant mothers received prenatal care.

21.2 million children and mothers received vitamins (which exceeded the 12 million goal).

1.87 million children were screened for malnutrition and treated if needed.

141,000 families received seeds and training to grow nutritious gardens at home.

"Global progress begins by strengthening women, both globally and within our spheres of influence" said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson. "When we care for women and children through nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations, and education, we are investing in a healthier and more hopeful future—one woman, one child and one community at a time."

Caring Report Highlights from 2025:

Feeding the Hungry: In 2025, 37,063,409 pounds of food from storehouses were donated to humanitarian organizations and food banks, which equates to 30,886,174 meals. The Church grows, stores and distributes food to members and friends in need through 121 storehouses across 6 countries.

In Utah, youth and other volunteers assembled one million meals for the Utah Food Bank, while interfaith collaborations in London helped distribute 40 million meals to families in need. Through long-standing work with organizations recognized for their efficacy, impact and integrity such as Helen Keller Intl and WaterAid, the Church supported 571 food security projects and 227 clean water, hygiene and sanitation projects in 2025.

Clean Water and Sanitation: The Church funded clean water projects by installing solar-powered water filtration systems and hygiene facilities in Mexico, Bolivia and Kiribati. This effort helps improve health and education outcomes for thousands of individuals and communities.

Education: Support from the Church enabled literacy programs, school renovations and teacher training in Sri Lanka, Ghana and Papua New Guinea. Through initiatives such as the Perpetual Education Fund and EnglishConnect, expanded access to affordable education and strengthened opportunities for long-term self-reliance were provided.

Emergency Relief: Local Church networks responded to natural disasters, including earthquakes in Myanmar and Vanuatu, wildfires in California and floods in Argentina, providing food, shelter, hygiene kits and psychological first aid to affected communities.

JustServe: The Church's community service platform, JustServe.org, reached more than one million registered users in 2025, connecting volunteers with meaningful service opportunities around the world, with many local efforts taking place across the U.S. Approximately 3,000 projects were added each month, ranging from disaster relief to environmental stewardship.

While the Church continues to scale global initiatives in areas such as clean water, emergency relief, literacy and food security, Church leaders emphasize the individual at the heart of these efforts.

"This work reflects a coordinated effort to address real needs in practical and lasting ways," said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church's Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. "By aligning resources, expertise, and local knowledge, we respond to urgent needs while also strengthening the self-reliance of individuals and communities over time. Through thoughtful collaboration, these efforts support greater stability, self‑reliance, and opportunity around the world."

About The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global faith of more than 17 million members centered on the belief that everyone is a son or daughter of a loving God and that His Son, Jesus Christ, is the Savior of the world.

The Church's humanitarian efforts are funded primarily by the voluntary contributions of its members and friends.

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints