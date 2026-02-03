The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Announces Support for 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

MILAN, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world's attention turning to the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday announced its support for the 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games during a media event at the headquarters of the Milan Foreign Press Association. The commitment includes a financial contribution, venue support, land use, and thousands of volunteers as Salt Lake City prepares to welcome the world once again.

News media gather at the headquarters of the Milan Foreign Press Association in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, to hear how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will support the 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Utah 2034 Executive Chair and President Fraser Bullock (right) speaks with Bishop Sean Douglas (left), Second Counselor in the Church’s Presiding Bishopric, at a media event at the headquarters of the Milan Foreign Press Association on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. At the event, Bishop Douglas announced how the Church will support the 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Bishop Sean Douglas, Second Counselor in the Church’s Presiding Bishopric, speaks with a journalist in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. At an event earlier that day, Bishop Douglas announced how the Church will support the 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The announcement came as global attention turns toward northern Italy ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, which begin February 6.

During the event, Bishop Sean Douglas, Second Counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, read a statement outlining a broad commitment to support the success of the 2034 Games. These include a significant financial donation, access to Church-owned real estate known in Salt Lake City as Block 85 for use as an official Olympic venue, and the use of additional land for parking adjacent to proposed Olympic sites.

Bishop Douglas also noted that members of the Church will be encouraged to serve as volunteers, consistent with the Church's long-standing emphasis on service, hospitality and strengthening families.

"While this contribution of cash and real estate is important," said Bishop Douglas, "beyond price are the hearts and extraordinary commitment of our member volunteers who make this contribution truly complete and unique."

The Church's involvement continues a long history of meaningful engagement with the Games. In the lead-up to the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, the Church provided financial support, venue facilities and thousands of volunteers. The partnership announced for 2034 builds on that legacy of service and collaboration.

Fraser Bullock, executive chair and president of Utah 2034, expressed gratitude for the Church's contributions, noting that partnerships from community organizations such as the Church are a key reason Utah is well positioned to host another successful Games.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is an integral part of Utah's heritage and was a vital supporter of the 2002 Winter Games," Bullock said. "Our new relationship fortifies the partnership we shared in 2002. It also extends a worldwide reach from the Church that carries a global message of unity and service to others — very much in line with Olympic and Paralympic ideals."

Bullock also referenced the example of 2002, when Utah delivered a widely praised Olympic experience marked by unity, volunteerism and cultural celebration.

"Utah's capital of Salt Lake City will be the heart of the Games," said Bullock of the conspicuous downtown venue. "Imagine now how thousands will congregate nightly at the Medals Plaza and thrill to the high-flying acrobatics with the addition of big air."

Continued Commitment to Welcoming the World

In a statement issued in 2024 when Salt Lake City was named the 2034 host city, the First Presidency said the Church "[stands] ready to support the 2034 Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world" and is committed to helping Salt Lake City embody "values of service, cooperation and mutual respect."

Tuesday's announcement in Milan reaffirmed that readiness.

