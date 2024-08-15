The Cigna Group Announces Appearance at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) announced today that David Cordani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2024, in New York, NY.

The Cigna Group's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website.

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Cigna Group 

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Evernorth Health Services, Cigna Healthcare, or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 markets and jurisdictions, and has approximately 186 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ralph Giacobbe
1 (860) 787-7968
[email protected]

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group

