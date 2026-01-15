The Cigna Group Renews Support for Achilles International's Freedom Team, Empowering Wounded Veterans and Adaptive Athletes

"Our longstanding partnership with The Cigna Group has been transformative for the Achilles International community, especially for our military veterans of the Achilles Freedom Team and their families. Since 2009, Cigna has donated more than $3 million to support our efforts to break down barriers to the start line and open doors to the sport of running," said Emily Glasser, President and Chief Executive Officer, Achilles International. "We are grateful for this renewed commitment to help us transform even more lives of athletes with disabilities. Together, we're amplifying the powerful impact that all forms of movement can have on health and well-being."

The Cigna Group has been a presenting sponsor of the Achilles Freedom Team for more than 15 years, consistently supporting athletes through races, health programming, and inclusive athletic opportunities. It recently supported nearly 50 Achilles International athletes and their families at the 2026 Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend to advance health, well–being, and inclusive athletic opportunity. Last year, the two organizations collaborated to create bespoke community events to engage young people with biking as a path toward better health while honoring the nation's veterans with a 350-mile relay from Hartford, CT to Washington D.C.

"Our research shows that purpose is a powerful driver of health, resilience and vitality, and the Achilles Freedom Team brings this to life in extraordinary ways, proving anything is possible when people come together with shared purpose," said David M. Cordani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Cigna Group. "This multiyear commitment reflects our deep respect for these athletes and our dedication to expanding access to programs that strengthen health, connection, and community."

The Cigna Group's latest Vitality in America research shows that a strong sense of purpose significantly boosts resilience, health, and overall vitality, which mirrors what Achilles Freedom Team athletes demonstrate through their commitment to movement, community, and connection.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at www.thecignagroup.com.

Achilles International is a leading adaptive running nonprofit that transforms the lives of youth, adults and military veterans with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Achilles hosts free adaptive run, walk and roll workouts in over 60 chapters in parks around the world and breaks down barriers to race start lines. For more information about volunteering as a guide runner, joining as an athlete with a disability, or making a donation, visit www.achillesinternational.org.

