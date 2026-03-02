The Cigna Group Announces Appearance at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) announced that Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and CFO of The Cigna Group, and Adam Kautzner, President of Evernorth Care Management and Express Scripts, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference today, March 2, 2026, in Boston, MA.

The Cigna Group's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 1:50 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website.

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Evernorth Health Services, Cigna Healthcare, or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 markets and jurisdictions, and has more than 185 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

