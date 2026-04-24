The Cigna Group, Leading Health Plans Advance Work to Simplify Prior Authorization

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), a global health company, today joined leading health plans in a commitment to standardize electronic prior authorization submission requirements for commonly reviewed medical services, a step that will accelerate patients' access to care and simplify administrative work for providers and their teams.

By the end of this year, the company expects that this standard approach will apply to medical services representing more than 70% of prior authorization volume, and additional services will be added on a rolling basis.

"We want patients to get the care they need when they need it, and we want doctors and teams to be able to focus on patients—not paperwork," said Dr. Amy Flaster, Chief Medical Officer, The Cigna Group. "We are leading much-needed improvements to make prior authorization clearer and more consistent. While this is important progress, we know there's more to do as we continue our journey to deliver a simpler, more personalized health care experience to all those we serve."

This advances the company's commitments to make care simpler and easier to navigate for patients and providers. The Cigna Group has already reduced the overall volume of medical prior authorizations by approximately 15 percent, making it easier for patients to access care and reducing paperwork for providers.

The initiative also represents the latest milestone in the health plan industry's voluntary, multi‑year commitments made in partnership with HHS and CMS to streamline and simplify the prior authorization process, and will help support the acceleration of real-time electronic approvals.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 185 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

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SOURCE The Cigna Group