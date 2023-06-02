The Cigna Group Earns Top Spot for Sustainability in the Health Care Industry on Forbes Net Zero Leaders List

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) earned the first place ranking among the health care industry for its leadership in global sustainability in the first-ever Net Zero Leaders list released by Forbes this week. The list ranks the top 100 public companies in America that are best positioned to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and offset them by 2050.

"There is an intrinsic connection between human health and environmental health, and we are powered by our purpose to serve as a leader and steward of a well-functioning ecosystem of health," said Nancy Ryan, Global ESG Lead at The Cigna Group.  "This honor from Forbes recognizes the work we've done and inspires us to do even more to advance better health for all."

Cigna's ESG strategy is uniquely aligned to the company's purpose, and the four-pillared framework focuses on areas in which the company is uniquely equipped to make a positive impact: healthy society, healthy workforce, healthy environment, and healthy company. 

In support of the healthy environment pillar and its participation in RE100, Cigna is committed to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 50 percent and source 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality for operations by 2040. The company recently made a number of environmental investments in the areas of sustainable buildings, renewable electricity and water reduction, and is also working with its suppliers, clients and customers in support of their sustainability goals. For further information about Cigna's ESG strategy, investments and impact, please click here.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

