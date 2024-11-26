The Cigna Group Foundation Announces First Grantee Cohort of Health Equity Impact Fund

New grant program to support 15 nonprofits focused on addressing health disparities in Hartford, CT, and Houston, TX

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), announced today the first round of grant recipients – comprised of 15 nonprofits across Hartford, CT, and Houston, TX – for The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund. Through this new program, The Cigna Group Foundation will allocate $9 million to nonprofit organizations over the next three years as part of its continuing focus on reducing health disparities.

"The Cigna Group Foundation is committed to advancing health equity in underserved communities, and we are starting this crucial work in Hartford and Houston, where gaps in care can be especially pronounced," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair of The Cigna Group Foundation. "To reduce these disparities and address the root causes, we will work with local nonprofits to expand access to key resources, including fresh fruits and vegetables, reliable transportation, and culturally appropriate care. By partnering with these 15 incredible organizations within our first round of grants, we can have a greater impact improving the health and vitality of those we serve."

The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund will focus on specific geographies where health inequities are significant and work collaboratively to support, convene, and collaborate with nonprofit organizations serving local community members. The fund will operate on a hyper-local level in select U.S. cities, starting with Hartford, CT, and Houston, TX. The first grantee cohort will receive a total of $3 million across the two cities.

In Hartford, seven grantees were awarded funding: Charter Oak Health Center, Inc., Hartford Public Library, Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford (LVGH), Malta House of Care, Inc., The Health Collective, The University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc., and Wheeler Clinic, Inc.

Hartford programs support Black and Hispanic adults ages 18 and older to increase and enable access to culturally appropriate care. Services to be enabled by the funding include:

Increasing access to Federally Qualified Health Center appointments beyond urgent care.

Increasing access to health screenings and transportation to Hartford Public Library sites.

Activating three mobile units with Community Health Workers and additional culturally appropriate staff.

Increasing access to vital health screenings through the Healthier Hartford Program (via LVGH).

In Houston, eight grantees were awarded funding: American Heart Association in Houston, Bread of Life, Inc., Hispanic Health Coalition, Lucille's 1913 Community Kitchen, Memorial Assistance Ministries, Precinct2gether, Inc., Second Servings of Houston, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Houston programs support Hispanic adults ages 18 and older to address and reduce the prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Services to be enabled by the funding include:

Implementing Lifestyle RX, a diabetes reversal program.

Creating pop-up grocery stores in high-need areas.

Providing adults with diabetes with nutrition education and access to registered dieticians.

Promoting healthy eating through cooking demonstrations conducted in Spanish.

Increasing Community Health Worker engagement, in which they can refer community members to fresh food pantries and conduct screenings.

The Cigna Group Foundation recently announced a philanthropic and community engagement initiative that has committed more than $27 million in grants over the next three years to nonprofit organizations focused on improving youth mental health, improving veteran mental health, and reducing barriers to health equity. The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund is part of these grants.

More information on The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund can be found here.

