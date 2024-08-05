The Cigna Group Foundation Announces Grants to 22 Nonprofits to Help Address the Youth Mental Health Crisis

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced its first round of grant recipients for its new initiative to support youth mental health. As part of this grant program, The Cigna Group Foundation has allocated $9 million to nonprofit organizations over the next three years to intervene in the youth mental health crisis.

"At a time when there's been a significant uptick in demand of mental health care, The Cigna Group Foundation is focused on improving the health and vitality of our communities through strong partnerships with local nonprofits," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair, The Cigna Group Foundation. "According to a recent analysis by the Evernorth Research Institute, the number of young people with mental health conditions has increased 28% since 2018, and the number of young people with at least two mental health diagnoses has risen 48% over the same period. Right now, improving the mental well-being of our kids and teens is a clear priority for us, and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with so many organizations making a difference in their communities."

The grant program will address post-pandemic stress and distress among youth 5 to 18 years old, with a focus on programs and services delivered in schools and related settings. The goals of the grant program in this first year are to expand the reach of programming that fosters social-emotional skills and well-being; increase the number of parents, caregivers, and youth service professionals who feel equipped to support; and extend pathways to mental health intervention and access to care.

Of the 22 youth mental health grantees, nearly half of the organizations reported that this is their first time receiving funding from The Cigna Group or The Cigna Group Foundation. This includes Mindfulness First (Arizona), McCall Foundation, Inc. (Connecticut), Children's Bereavement Center (Florida), Wings for Kids (Georgia), Lion's Pride Mentoring, Inc. (Illinois), New London Counseling Center (Pennsylvania), Physician Associate Foundation of the American Academy of Physician Associates (Pennsylvania), Conexión Américas (Tennessee), Austin-Travis County Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center (Texas), and Planting Seeds (Texas).

Additional grantees are El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center (Arizona), The Village for Families & Children (Connecticut), Metropolitan Ministries, Inc. (Florida), Women Moving On, Inc. (Georgia), Human Support Services (Illinois), The Community House (Illinois), The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital (Missouri), LOGOS School (Missouri), Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children (New Jersey), Education Law Center – PA (Pennsylvania), Gestalt Community Schools (Tennessee), and Eluna (Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas).

The Cigna Group Foundation has a long history of impactful partnerships with nonprofits, and recently announced a philanthropic and community engagement initiative that has committed more than $27 million in grants over the next three years to nonprofit organizations focused on improving youth mental health, veteran mental health, and reducing barriers to health equity.

To kick off the youth mental health initiative, The Cigna Group Foundation earlier this year announced a national partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which is using funding to lead the development and production of a teen mental health guide, while also partnering with The Cigna Group on employee volunteer activities.

More information on the youth mental health grant program can be found here.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 186 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where employees of The Cigna Group live and work.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Parker

(313) 510-4173

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group