The Cigna Group Foundation Launches Its Health Equity Impact Fund

Commits $9M in Grants to Reduce Health Disparities

Beginning in the Hartford, CT and Houston, TX Communities

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to community health and vitality, global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today announced the creation of The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund, a community program in which The Cigna Group Foundation will commit $9 million over three years to reduce key health barriers by specifically targeting health disparities most prevalent in local communities.

The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund will focus on specific geographies where health disparities are significant and work collaboratively to support, convene, and collaborate with nonprofit organizations serving local community members to address root causes of health inequities. To optimize the level of impact in communities of need, the fund will operate on a hyper-local level in select cities located within The Cigna Group's priority states, starting with Hartford, CT, and Houston, TX.

"Health equity is attained when every person has the opportunity to achieve their fullest health potential, regardless of economic, environmental, physical, or social circumstances," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair of The Cigna Group Foundation. "We know that 80% of a person's health is affected by things outside of the doctor's office, and we are dedicated to ensuring those who are underserved right here in Hartford have access to the things they need to be healthy. We look forward to partnering with nonprofit organizations to improve the vitality and well-being of local communities."

Hartford has some of the widest gaps in racial and ethnic health disparities in the nation, with Black and Hispanic Hartford-area residents more likely to forgo health care than non-Hispanic white residents.1 According to the data from the Connecticut Health Foundation, Black and Hispanic state residents are also far more likely to suffer severe consequences of conditions including asthma and diabetes, and Black state residents die at a faster rate than white residents.2

The lack of primary care, limited access to reliable transportation and an overall lack of trust in the health care system are key drivers contributing to Hartford's health disparities. To close those gaps, The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund used a data-led approach to identify the following funding program goals in Hartford, supporting Black and Hispanic adults (18+ years old):

Expand the availability of providers and related community-based resources that reflect culturally appropriate care models.

Increase access to transportation to attend health visits and healthy physical activities.

The Cigna Group Foundation has a long history of impactful partnerships with nonprofits, and recently announced a multiyear philanthropic and community engagement initiative that has committed $27 million in grants over the next three years to nonprofit organizations focused on improving youth mental health, improving veteran mental health through housing stability, and reducing barriers to health equity.

More information about the approach, application process, and requirements for The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund can be found here.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 187 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where employees of The Cigna Group live and work.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Parker

(313) 510-4173

[email protected]

1 DataHaven 2023 Health Equity Report 082323.pdf (ctdatahaven.org)

2 Health-disparities-in-Connecticut.pdf (cthealth.org)

SOURCE The Cigna Group