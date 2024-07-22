The Cigna Group Foundation Launches Its Health Equity Impact Fund

Commits $9M in Grants to Reduce Health Disparities beginning with the Houston, TX and Hartford, CT Communities

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to community health and vitality, global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today announced the creation of The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund, a community program in which The Cigna Group Foundation will commit $9 million over three years to reduce key health barriers by specifically targeting health disparities most prevalent in local communities.

The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund will focus on specific geographies where health disparities are significant and work collaboratively to support, convene, and collaborate with nonprofit organizations serving local community members to address root causes of health inequities. To optimize the level of impact in communities of need, the fund will operate on a hyper-local level in select cities located within The Cigna Group's priority states, starting with Houston, TX, and Hartford, CT.

"We are committed to advancing health equity in Houston, as it has some of the starkest health disparities nationwide, especially among people of color," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair of The Cigna Group Foundation. "We'll start by addressing those key social determinates of health – things like food, transportation and access to equitable care – to ensure that those who are underserved throughout Houston have the things they need to thrive. We are proud to already have longstanding partnerships in the area, and we look forward to collaborating with nonprofit organizations to improve the health and vitality of Houston and other communities in need."

Houston is among the most challenged communities in the nation for health disparities and outcomes, with a high prevalence of obesity and diabetes disproportionately impacting Blacks and Hispanics. According to the data from Understanding Houston, more than 40% of Black and Hispanic residents are obese and 25% of all Houston adults self-report that they do not get enough exercise.

The lack of access to quality health care, a high occurrence of sedentary lifestyles and limited access to healthy, affordable foods are key drivers contributing to Houston's health disparities. To close those gaps, The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund used a data-led approach to identify the following funding program goals in Houston, supporting Hispanic adults (18+ years old):

Provide innovative methods and distribution channels for ongoing nutrition education and fresh food access.

Increase access to transportation to attend health visits and healthy physical activities.

The Cigna Group Foundation has a long history of impactful partnerships with nonprofits, and recently announced a multiyear philanthropic and community engagement initiative that has committed $27 million in grants over the next three years to nonprofit organizations focused on improving youth mental health, improving veteran mental health through housing stability, and reducing barriers to health equity.

More information about the approach, application process, and requirements for The Cigna Group Health Equity Impact Fund can be found here.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 187 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where employees of The Cigna Group live and work.

