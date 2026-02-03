The Cigna Group Foundation Opens 2026 Youth Mental Health Grant Program To Support Youth, Families and Communities

With youth mental health challenges at an all-time high, The Cigna Group Foundation's multiyear grant program addresses a critical need for community-based solutions to support kids and teens

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), has opened its 2026 Improving Youth Mental Health grant program. Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply now through March 12 at 5:00 pm ET. With youth mental health challenges rising nationwide, The Cigna Group Foundation seeks to partner with community-based organizations that can deliver meaningful, evidence-informed support to young people (ages 5–18) and the adults who care for them, such as parents, caregivers, teachers and coaches.

The Cigna Group Foundation blends financial support with volunteering opportunities for employees to deepen the impact of its community contributions. Pictured below, employee volunteers mentor elementary school youth in St. Louis.

"Young people across the country continue to face mental health challenges at levels we've never experienced before, and we view this as a moment to respond with urgency and compassion," said Ellie Polack, President, The Cigna Group Foundation. "By investing in community organizations that specialize in social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care, and family–school partnerships, we can help ensure more kids get the support they need, when they need it."

Focused funding for programs that make a difference

This year, all grant requests must total $150,000, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to deeper, more concentrated impact. The Foundation is especially interested in applications that strengthen:

Social-emotional learning (SEL) programs in schools and afterschool settings

in schools and afterschool settings Trauma-informed services , ensuring kids receive support tailored to their life experiences

, ensuring kids receive support tailored to their life experiences Family–school partnerships that help adults and children work together toward healthier outcomes

Eligible organizations must provide services in at least one of the Foundation's ten priority states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

Building on a multiyear commitment

The grant program is part of The Cigna Group Foundation's $9 million, three-year commitment to improve youth mental health.

This program has already committed more than $7 million to 53 nonprofit organizations across two grant cycles. In the first grant term alone, nonprofits reported reaching over 34,000 youth, families, and professionals in underserved communities with the additional support from The Cigna Group.

According to an analysis by The Cigna Group's Evernorth Research Institute, the number of young people with mental health conditions has increased 28% since 2018, and the number of youth with at least two mental health diagnoses has risen 48% over the same period. More than two out of three young people will experience trauma by age 16, and inadequate levels of social and emotional functioning are increasingly recognized as central to many public health problems.

How to apply

Organizations serving youth in diverse communities are especially encouraged to apply. Interested nonprofits can visit The Cigna Group Foundation's website to review program requirements and the application.

