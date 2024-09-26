The Cigna Group Issues 2024 Vitality In America Report, Revealing Increased Optimism Among Young Americans and Offering Insights on Workforce Health and Engagement

"Vitality is a measure of overall health and wellbeing and, ultimately, human performance. As a health care company, we are deeply committed to both understanding vitality and helping people, employers, and communities improve it," said David M. Cordani, chairman and CEO of The Cigna Group. "While most of our health care dollars are spent on fixing things after they break, vitality presents an opportunity to look more broadly and identify ways to keep people healthy in the first place. Focusing on vitality offers a sustainable guidepost to make our employment landscape, and our communities, better."

The Vitality In America report is available here. Key findings include:

Gen Z adults still report the lowest levels of vitality but show double-digit improvements in vitality building blocks. Gen Z adults indicate positive changes in their autonomy and competence, which are foundational for vitality. They're steadily acquiring skills for a healthy life, feeling more in control during stressful times, gaining confidence in health goals, and becoming more optimistic since 2022.

Sleep quality is highly connected to vitality. Although people report getting the same amount of sleep since 2022, the quality is declining, with 45% waking up feeling rested compared to 53% in 2022. People with high vitality are more than 5x times as likely to say they wake up feeling well-rested.

High vitality is linked to higher job satisfaction and better job performance. Workers with high vitality are more engaged and willing to put in extra effort. For example, 86% of high vitality employees are ready to work harder to help their workplace succeed, compared to 43% of low vitality workers.

Manager relationships impact worker mental health and vitality. People with high vitality report significantly more positive relationships with their managers. For example, high vitality workers are more than 4x as likely to feel understood by their manager.

Prolonged sitting during the workday significantly impacts vitality. Workers who sit for 6+ hours daily have lower vitality, poorer health, and engage in fewer healthy behaviors compared to those who sit less. The lowest vitality workers are the 1 in 6 individuals who are completely sedentary, spending the 8-hour workday sitting down.

"These findings offer some actionable insights for both individuals and employers," said Dr. Stuart Lustig, National Medical Executive for Behavioral Health Strategy and Product Design, Cigna Healthcare. "Employers have an opportunity to address workforce vitality by helping employees build and enhance meaningful workplace connections, and managers at every level of an organization can initiate discussions with their team members. Employers can also encourage their colleagues to take full advantage of their health benefits, which often include no-cost mental health care, nutrition and fitness support and can encourage healthier habits."

More insights for employers seeking to improve the vitality of their workforce are available here.

The Vitality In America survey uses the Evernorth Vitality Index to measure an individual's sense of competency, autonomy, and relatedness across eight dimensions of health: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, purpose, and social. Read the report here.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services, or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 189 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Parker

(313) 510-4173

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group