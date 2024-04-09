The Cigna Group Named Among Best Employers for Health and Well-Being

Company Recognized for Excellence in Health Equity

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has been recognized for excellence in employee health and well-being by the Business Group on Health, and for its commitment to health equity. This marks the 17th consecutive year the company has been recognized for its commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

"We believe that employers play a vital role in the health care system, and we strive to be a model for others by prioritizing the health and vitality of employees within our own company," said Kari Knight Stevens, chief human resource officer, The Cigna Group. "A healthy and diverse workforce is essential to achieving our mission, and we continually invest in our employees to support their health and vitality."

The Cigna Group's health and well-being initiatives address and support the eight dimensions of vitality—financial, physical, emotional, social, intellectual, environmental, spiritual, and occupational—to give our employees the tools to prioritize all areas of their well-being. Examples of this work include:

Virtual-first care solutions: To increase the number of available clinicians and improve access to care for employees and customers, especially for those who live in rural and underserved locations, The Cigna Group increased its virtual behavioral health care network by 80,000 clinicians and committed to $0 copays for all MDLIVE virtual visits for primary, urgent, dermatology and behavioral care.

The Cigna Group's collaboration with Peloton includes quarterly Peloton challenges for employees with well-being incentive opportunities for Cigna Medical Plan participants, equipment giveaways, instructor webinars, on-site exercise rooms powered by Peloton, and Peloton class spotlights.

The Cigna Group's collaboration with Peloton includes quarterly Peloton challenges for employees with well-being incentive opportunities for Cigna Medical Plan participants, equipment giveaways, instructor webinars, on-site exercise rooms powered by Peloton, and Peloton class spotlights. Enhanced physical office spaces: Employees who returned to the office benefitted from new rooms dedicated to meditation, virtual care, fitness, behavioral health, and nursing mothers.

The Business Group on Health assesses organizations based on their approach to leadership, strategy, and culture; holistic well-being, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness, and job satisfaction; engagement and the employee experience; health equity; and metrics and evaluation.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

