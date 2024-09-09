The Cigna Group's "Community Vitality Project" Donates $75,000 to Nonprofits through Program Encouraging Fitness and Community Engagement

The project culminated with a reception for Boys & Girls Clubs youth, along with Cigna leaders, to watch the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team play a home game at Dunkin' Park. Families were also able to spend time with surprise guests: UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley, and UConn basketball players Alex Karaban, KK Arnold and Sarah Strong.

"We are excited to capstone The Cigna Group's Community Vitality Project with a bike ride from our headquarters in Bloomfield to Dunkin Park, home of the Yard Goats. We are thrilled to be joined by UConn's Dan Hurley, Alex Karaban, KK Arnold and Sarah Strong," said Melissa Skottegaard, senior vice president of community programs and communications, The Cigna Group. "Connecticut is our home state and we are committed to building a better future for every individual and every community here, and in our communities around the world. Our Community Vitality Project empowers our employees to help make a difference in our communities through physical activities and have some fun doing so along the way. We are proud that by logging their minutes, our employees helped support these three impactful organizations, who are each doing their part to improve mental health among youth and veterans, as well as reducing barriers to health equity."

"We are so grateful for the support from The Cigna Group, which offers our young people pathways to stay active and equips them with the skills and resources they need to care for their physical and mental health," said Tomeka Cole, vice president of development and communications at Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. "Whether it's a way to get to work, school or a friend's home, the bicycles and helmets donated to our club will help our youth with empowerment, social connection and physical fitness. It's also cool that many of our kids capped off the summer by meeting these outstanding UConn basketball players. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience they will always cherish!"

The nonprofits receiving Community Vitality Project donations were selected based on their mission alignment to our philanthropic and community engagement initiative, which includes a commitment from The Cigna Group Foundation to allocate more than $27 million in grants over the next three years to nonprofit organizations focused on improving youth mental health, improving veteran mental health, and reducing barriers to health equity.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 186 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where employees of The Cigna Group live and work.

About the David and Sherry Cordani Family Foundation

The David and Sherry Cordani Family Foundation was established by The Cigna Group chairman and CEO David M. Cordani and his wife Sherry to support organizations that create real-world lasting impacts aligned with the Cordani family's commitments to supporting community health and overall well-being.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford fill the gap between school and home, providing a welcoming and positive environment for thousands of youth each year. Founded by four women in Hartford in 1860, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford has the honor and distinction of being the nation's first Club and maintains traditional clubhouses and school-based sites throughout Hartford. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens – putting them on a path to a great future. For more information, please visit bgchartford.org.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Parker

(313) 510-4173

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group