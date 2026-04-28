The Cinelytic Group Launches Industry-Leading Predictive Model for Global Film Revenue Forecasting

New model delivers real-time box office and ancillary revenue projections across 80 territories with 88%+ title-level accuracy from the development stage — setting a new benchmark for precision and scale

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cinelytic Group, the entertainment industry's leading provider of decision intelligence solutions for Film & TV, today announced a major upgrade to its Cinelytic platform. The new predictive model enables studios and independent film companies to forecast box office and ancillary revenues across 80 territories in seconds, with over 88% accuracy at the individual title level — available from the earliest stages of development.

"This is a step-change in how the industry can approach global release strategy," said Tobias Queisser, Co-Founder and CEO of The Cinelytic Group. "With 88%+ title-level accuracy across 80 territories, our clients can now plan smarter, move faster, and optimize outcomes at every stage of a film's journey to market. Cinelytic doesn't make decisions for you — it gives you the intelligence to make better ones."

The upgraded model analyzes the full range of variables that drive a film's commercial performance: production budget, genre, cast and key creatives, franchise value, release size and timing, and premium formats including IMAX and 3D. By modeling these factors across multiple territories simultaneously, the platform delivers a granular, territory-by-territory revenue picture in seconds — not days.

Critically, Cinelytic is designed as utility AI: a tool that augments human judgment rather than replacing it. Film professionals can test alternative release strategies, compare wide theatrical versus platform rollouts, evaluate premium format approaches, and stress-test titles against different market conditions — all in real time, within a secure enterprise environment.

Key Capabilities of the Updated Cinelytic Platform

80-Territory Global Forecasting: Revenue projections across all major international markets, delivered simultaneously

Revenue projections across all major international markets, delivered simultaneously Early-Stage Predictive Modeling: Full forecasting capability available from project inception, enabling smarter decisions before budgets are committed

Full forecasting capability available from project inception, enabling smarter decisions before budgets are committed Multi-Factor Modeling: Integrates budget, genre, talent, IP value, release timing, and premium format variables

Integrates budget, genre, talent, IP value, release timing, and premium format variables Real-Time Scenario Planning: Explore and compare alternative release strategies instantly

Explore and compare alternative release strategies instantly Enhanced Predictive Suite: Significant accuracy and reliability improvements across all forecasting tools

Significant accuracy and reliability improvements across all forecasting tools Secure Project Environment: Enterprise-grade protection of sensitive project and financial data

For demonstrations or to learn more, visit cinelytic.com/contact

About The Cinelytic Group

The Cinelytic Group is the entertainment industry's leading provider of decision intelligence solutions, empowering creative and business teams to make smarter, faster decisions across the entire content lifecycle. Its suite of platforms — Callaia, ScriptSense, Cinelytic, SocialSense360, and RightsTrade — supports content development, IP management, financial forecasting, marketing intelligence, and global rights transactions. Trusted by major Hollywood studios and independent film companies worldwide, The Cinelytic Group bridges creative ambition with business strategy.

Media Contact:

Michal Mitchell

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cinelytic Group