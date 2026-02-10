The Cinelytic Group Launches SocialSense360, an AI-driven Tool that Instantly Turns Trailer Audience Sentiment into Actionable Marketing Insights

New platform joins The Cinelytic Group's Suite of Products including Callaia, ScriptSense, Cinelytic, and RightsTrade

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cinelytic Group , the entertainment industry's leading provider of AI-powered solutions that empowers creative and business teams to make smarter, faster decisions across the entire content lifecycle, today announced the launch of SocialSense360 . SocialSense360 is an intelligent tool designed to give marketing teams faster insights into how audiences respond to film, TV, and streaming trailers, teasers, and other campaign content. The tool analyzes audience reactions and provides insights and actionable recommendations in real time that help marketing teams adjust campaigns and maximize viewership conversion.

"With SocialSense360, marketing teams can see exactly how audiences are responding to trailers and teasers instantly and turn that feedback into effective campaign actions," said Tobias Queisser, Co-Founder and CEO of The Cinelytic Group. "It closes the gap between audience reactions and marketing decisions, so teams can connect with viewers and make each campaign count. We're excited to bring this capability to the industry at a moment when rapid audience feedback is critical and help our partners improve the results of every release."

SocialSense360 automatically detects audience sentiment and emotional tone including joy, anger, fear, anticipation, and confusion and compares them to similar releases. Then the intelligent engine identifies key positive, neutral, and negative feedback narratives that influence audience perception, and suggests activations that marketing teams can implement immediately to improve audience conversion. Detailed insights and recommendations are delivered within hours of a trailer release, with continued reporting over the first two weeks, giving marketing teams a clear, evolving picture of audience engagement.

Designed for busy marketing teams, SocialSense360 consolidates audience sentiment analysis, emotional tone tracking, and campaign guidance into a single, streamlined source. It supports a range of release strategies, from single-trailer analyses to full campaign sequences and slate subscriptions, so studios, distributors, and agencies can track engagement and adapt campaigns for theaters and streaming platforms.

About The Cinelytic Group

The Cinelytic Group is the entertainment industry's leading provider of AI-powered solutions, empowering creative and business teams to make smarter, faster decisions across the entire content lifecycle. Its suite of solutions—including Callaia, ScriptSense, Cinelytic, SocialSense360, and RightsTrade—supports content development, IP management, forecasting, marketing and global rights transactions. Trusted by major studios and agencies, The Cinelytic Group enables the entertainment industry to bridge creative ambition with business strategy.

