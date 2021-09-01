The Cipher Brief Announces Its 5th Annual Threat Conference

The Cipher Brief Threat Conference is the premier forum for non-partisan discussion of global threats and solutions. Tweet this

This year's agenda will focus on: China, Russia, Afghanistan/Terrorism, AI/ML, Disinformation, Iran, Five Eyes, Climate, the Arctic, Data, Cyber, Emerging Tech, Biotech, Espionage, Innovation and the Digital Transformation of the IC.

Every year during the conference, TCB hosts a cyber-based group exercise led by Crowdstrike Co-Founder Dmitri Alperovitch, where guests collaborate on response to a simulated cyber-based attack and then debrief on issues that surface during the exercise.

Among the speakers already confirmed: CISA Director Jen Easterly, former PDDNI Susan Gordon, FireEye-Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia, General Keith Alexander (Ret.), General David Petraeus (Ret.), General Michael Hayden (Ret.), Ambassador Joe DeTrani, Norm Roule, Rick Ledgett, and more.

It's not just about who's on stage, it's about who's in the room.

Seats are limited. Apply for an invitation to attend today.

There are still opportunities to sponsor. If your company is interested in sponsoring the 2021 event, please contact Alycia Volpe at [email protected] .

About The Cipher Brief

The Cipher Brief is an expert-driven national security publication that publishes news, insight and analysis on national security-related issues. Cipher Brief events focus on public-private solutions to the world's most pressing national security issues. The Cipher Brief was founded by former CNN Intelligence Correspondent Suzanne Kelly on the belief that reporting on the latest security breaches or global security issues alone will not always help find solutions to the bigger problems. Engaging the private sector in a solutions-based conversation turns news into actionable intelligence. For more information visit www.thecipherbrief.com

SOURCE The Cipher Brief

Related Links

http://www.thecipherbrief.com

