The Cipher Brief To Present Lifetime National Security Award To Charles E. Allen

Suzanne Kelly, CEO and publisher of The Cipher Brief announced today that the national security publication will present its inaugural "Lifetime National Security Award" to storied intelligence expert Charles E. Allen.

"The Cipher Brief draws on the wisdom of an extraordinary group of experts in national security, so selecting an awardee for our first-ever Lifetime National Security Award was not an easy choice," Kelly said. "But when we looked at the years of dedicated service, across multiple administrations and the lifetime commitment that Charlie has made to U.S. national security, most often flying under the radar of most Americans, we knew that there could be no better person to honor with this award."

The award will be presented on Sunday, March 22rd at The Cipher Brief's annual Threat Conference in Sea Island, Georgia. Among those there to honor Mr. Allen will be former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss and former CIA and NSA Director General Michael Hayden.

On news of the award, former Director of Central Intelligence George J. Tenet said: "More than a decade ago, I noted that there had been seventeen Directors of Central Intelligence and fifteen of us had the privilege of working for Charlie Allen. Since then, several Secretaries of Homeland Security and countless leaders in the private sector have similarly benefited from Charlie's legendary work ethic and wisdom. There are few, if any people more responsible for the growth, development and success of American intelligence than Charlie Allen. He will always be one of my heroes. The Cipher Brief could not have found a more deserving recipient of their inaugural Lifetime National Security Award."

Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff offered his own assessment: "Charlie Allen has dedicated his lifetime to securing our nation. Whether serving at the leadership of the CIA or heading intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security, he has been at the forefront of the critical task of assessing and warning about adversary threats. Charlie has brought his formidable experience and talents to bear during such historic episodes as the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, and the post 9/11 fight against al Qaeda."

When asked about being honored for his lifetime of work Allen said, "I view the Intelligence Community as the first line of defense for national security and I pushed collections and operations to the edge in order to keep America secure."

Allen served for more than 40 years at the CIA and became principal adviser to the Director of Central Intelligence on collection management, where he revolutionized the way intelligence agencies coordinate their activities. He later served as Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security. He is a two-time recipient of the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal and countless other awards. Allen is currently a principal at The Chertoff Group.

