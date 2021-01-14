The City of Dallas Continues to Drive Their Smart Government Initiatives Forward with Incapsulate

Smart City has been a priority for City of Dallas officials for quite some time. City of Dallas IT Executive, Girish Ramachandran outlines several Smart Domains in the City's Technology Initiatives Plan. The City of Dallas defines a Smart City as one that; "focuses on improving the quality of life of all citizens by adopting new forms of governance, public participation, process improvements, technology adoption, data-driven decision making and provides sustainable services."

Girish Ramachandran, says the pandemic has placed special emphasis on a critical domain where the City was already focusing, the shift to self-service. This shift has become more relevant today in order to enable our constituents and employees to work remotely. In this new digital age and especially in the event of an emergency, residents and businesses of the City of Dallas need to be able to conduct business from anywhere. "Though these are challenging times for local government, service organizations and the community, this crisis also offers the opportunity for us to strengthen our ability to respond, learn and mitigate its impact by embracing a new digital transformation strategy," said Ramachandran.

With Dallas' Smart City Initiatives in mind, Incapsulate's Interactive Citizen Calendar App enables the city's constituents to schedule appointments online and helps city employees manage appointments while delivering safe low/no touch customer service. Constituents are able to check-in at an appointment location and manage their appointment from their mobile device. In parallel the City of Dallas launched Incapsulate's Online Forms App, providing the city with the ability to digitize, configure, and publish online forms and applications. With safety being at the forefront in all City of Dallas initiatives, these apps help to enhance the welfare of residents, visitors, and businesses in Dallas.

The City of Dallas is also leveraging Incapsulate's Workforce App allowing the City of Dallas to proactively report the required information to work safely. Employees can self-check-in using the mobile app, web portal, or by calling into the city contact center. The city is able to set up automatic case creation and assignment, as well as automatic priority setting and customized case notification. This allows City of Dallas employees to proactively report, update and manage returning to work safely in an effort to deliver to their constituents.

Success for The City of Dallas means, city wide proactive reporting, public appointment scheduling with city departments online, and increasingly digitized forms and applications. City of Dallas departments currently leveraging these solutions include 311, Community Care, and Code Compliance. These apps play a crucial role in supporting the city as they continue to serve their constituents during these challenging times.

Incapsulate recognizes our strategic partners like the City of Dallas are striving to serve their communities in these unprecedented times. With over 50 State and Local Clients, Incapsulate has built a portfolio of solutions to assist governments with various aspects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. "It is important we focus our Solution Portfolio in two core areas with our Government Partners, the need to help our clients get COVID relief to residents and businesses (ranging from Vaccines to Financial Assistance), the need to make Government more Digitally Accessible. Helping Government employees modify their tools and processes to work from anywhere is essential as they meet the needs of individual residents and the local business community" says Joanathan Light Senior Vice President of State and Local at Incapsulate. These pre-built solutions on Salesforce, are deployable in months to help Governments meet customer demands, faster and with more predictability. While these times are presenting challenges in a wide range of areas, Incapsulate has seen Governments like the City of Dallas rise to the occasion with a commitment and agility that is preparing their communities for today and tomorrow.

About Incapsulate

Since 2008, Incapsulate has helped organizations realize true digital transformation and achieve lasting results with the Salesforce Platform. With expertise in a wide range of cloud-based technologies, agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions, we serve clients ranging from the Fortune 500 companies to Federal, State & Local governments across the United States. As of January 1st, 2021, Incapsulate has over 200 employees, with over 450 Salesforce Technical Certifications, and an additional 50 technical certifications in other cloud platforms. Incapsulate is a Certified Partner of Mulesoft, Vlocity, Tableau, Clariti, Box, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and ESRI. Headquartered in Washington DC, Incapsulate has additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

