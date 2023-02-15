The City of Lancaster, CA Bolsters Public Safety

New initiatives utilize cutting-edge technology to help combat crime

LANCASTER, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is announcing a new partnership with Flock Safety and the LA County Sheriff's Station in Lancaster to bolster its public safety program with the latest crime-fighting technology. The City is launching a series of new initiatives to address safety concerns identified by the community. Through these new partnerships, the City will target suspicious vehicles and city-wide vandalism, notably gang-related graffiti.

"City surveys have shown that crime is one of our residents' primary concerns, and these two initiatives are designed to help combat it in Lancaster," said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of the City of Lancaster. "These new partnerships are merely the start of a larger commitment to ensuring everyone in the City of Lancaster feels safe and secure. Our City looks forward to adopting the newest and latest technology to advance safety within our community."

Flock Safety, one of the new partnerships with the City, is the first public safety operating system that helps reduce crime through automated license plate recognition technology, providing alerts when a stolen or wanted vehicle enters a city's limits. The system gathers evidence about vehicles without facial recognition or personally identifiable information, taking human bias out of crime fighting. Providing 24/7 monitoring, Flock Safety currently helps over 2000 cities work together to eliminate crime.

In addition, the LA County Sheriff's Station in Lancaster is implementing a comprehensive, web-based system designed to help identify and target gang-related graffiti vandals using GPS software.

"Our Graffiti Tracker System (GTS) uses GPS coordinates to plot graffiti incidents on an interactive map, allowing us to review vandal activity by gangs," said John Lecrivain, Captain of the Sheriff's Station. "Within 24 hours of an image being uploaded, a GTS-trained analyst will identify whether the graffiti is gang-related and alert us to potential threats of violence. We will work hard to ensure all potential threats are identified and handled in accordance with the law."

These technological advancements – the City's most significant investments to date – will help Lancaster usher a new era of public safety.

About the City of Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Together. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov .

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Seguin, Manager - Communications, [email protected] , 661.723.6081

SOURCE City of Lancaster, CA