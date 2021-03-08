The City of Pittsburgh Migrates to Google Cloud

PITTSBURGH and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Pittsburgh today announced a four-year agreement with Google Cloud to migrate its legacy IT infrastructure to Google Cloud. The agreement allows the city to not only lower its IT costs, but also improve delivery of citizen services and become the region's leader in cloud-native software development.

Under the agreement, The City of Pittsburgh Department of Innovation & Performance will transform and modernize its IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud. The city will then be able to build new data analytics tools to drive smart city initiatives, as well as create entirely new consumer-facing applications to deliver new digital services for its residents. As a result, the city will save costs, move off its brittle legacy IT structure, and ultimately create a cloud-based technology platform for the future.

"We were immediately impressed with the scalability and flexibility of Google Cloud after using the technology for an initial storage migration last year," said Heidi Norman, acting director of the City of Pittsburgh Department of Innovation & Performance. "We realized all the different ways we could partner with Google Cloud to reduce the barriers of entry to move to a more cloud-focused approach to service delivery, and from there, developed a plan to rapidly adopt Google Cloud for our remaining on-premises applications. Ultimately, this migration will save city employees time and allow us to better deliver resident services."

Through this migration, Pittsburgh will be able to leverage Google Cloud to quickly scale applications and other systems requirements as needed. Ultimately this will give the city's 19 departments the ability to create and scale services for residents to improve quality of life, including in the areas of mobility, transportation, infrastructure, public safety and more all based on the community's expressed needs.

City officials also chose Google Cloud for scalability and security, as both aspects were essential in powering applications across multiple departments simultaneously, as well as handling critical services in the Department of Public Safety, such as police, fire, and emergency medical services that rely on always-on technology to help save lives.

"We're proud to partner with the City of Pittsburgh as part of its bold and transformative shift to the cloud," said Mike Daniels, vice president, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud. "The city's approach, powered by our technology, will open many opportunities to reimagine how to serve citizens, now and into the future."

