The City of Starkville, Mississippi, Introduces Paid Parking Through Partnership with ParkMobile

"We are excited to partner with ParkMobile as we introduce paid parking to the Starkville community," said Mayor Lynn Spruill. "Through the partnership, we'll be providing an innovative and contactless way for visitors and locals to use their mobile device to pay for parking."

Starkville's own Mississippi State University enacted ParkMobile in 2020, and now drivers are able to use the same app to park around the city. ParkMobile is also available in Jackson, MS and nearby Southeastern cities including Birmingham, Memphis, and Montgomery. The addition of ParkMobile in Starkville will help increase the app's userbase in Mississippi.

ParkMobile has over 30 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"We are honored that Starkville chose ParkMobile as their premier parking payment system as they integrate paid parking in town," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Mississippi State has done very well on the platform, so we're excited to see the university's hometown of Starkville join the family."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

