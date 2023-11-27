The City of Wilton Manors Receives a Perfect Score from the Human Rights Campaign for the Tenth Consecutive Year

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, the City of Wilton Manors received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Municipal Equality Index (MEI). The MEI is a nationwide evaluation of 506 cities to determine how inclusive a city's laws, policies, and services are of the LGBTQ+ community.

"The City of Wilton Manors is a place where everyone is welcome," said Mayor Scott Newton. "Whether you live, work or are visiting, no matter who you are or how you identify, you will be accepted just as you are. It's one of the reasons why Life's Just Better Here."

The City of Wilton Manors received perfect scores in five main categories, non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law Enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. The perfect scores are attributed to the City's unwavering support of LGBTQ+ rights. This commitment is demonstrated through the City's public policies such as the Domestic Partnership Ordinance and anti-discrimination clause for sexual orientation and gender identity/expression; all city vendors must provide proof they do not discriminate. Additionally, the Wilton Manors Police Department conducts police training that is geared toward working with the LGBTQ+ population. The City regularly partners with LGBTQ+ organizations, is home to the Pride Center at Equality Park, and is a joint sponsor of the annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival that attracts approximately 40,000 spectators from across the state, country, and globe.



ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community, and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community feeling offering miles of natural waterways with perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding, and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work, and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

