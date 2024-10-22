The Climate Crisis is Here. There's No Time for Denial. What's Our Plan?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Climate Week™ wrapped up with a heightened sense of urgency in the battle against climate change, underscored by the recent devastation from storms impacting the state. Although Hurricane Milton made landfall during the event, leading to the cancellation of some in-person gatherings, essential discussions about the climate crisis continued online, highlighting the resilience of those dedicated to driving change.

A diverse array of leaders, experts, and advocates came together to share insights, raise awareness, and strategize actionable solutions for Florida's more resilient and sustainable future. Even as Hurricane Milton threatened communities, participants explored and proposed immediate, local climate solutions that could make a tangible impact.

"Not because we stop saying the word sun, the sun is going to stop shining. It's not because we stop saying 'climate change' that it's going to stop existing. It's here, it's undeniable and we must face it," commented Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation. She added: "We no longer need to ask candidates if they believe in climate change. We are talking about science, and what we need to ask them is if they understand the science." The stark reality that climate change is no longer a distant threat, but a present and undeniable force, is clear.

Educate – Engage – Act

The theme of Florida Climate Week focused on the commitment of multidisciplinary forces against the climate crisis, featuring 37 virtual sessions, panels, and discussions with participants from across the U.S. Over 70 prestigious organizations, including Climate Central, WildBlueSea, FloridaRightToCleanWater.org, Nielsen, Oceanic Global, Take Action Global, Seaworthy Collective, Nexuma, The Cleo Institute, and The Environmental Defense Fund, among others, highlighted crucial topics. These were centered on mangrove conservation, wetland protection, extreme heat, outdoor workers, economic impacts, access for low-income communities to clean energy, policy, and sea level rise. The presentations provide both local and global perspectives on Florida's climate emergency, engaging over 600 attendees and community leaders on the need to spread the word by educating, engaging, and acting decisively now.

VoLo Foundation launched a campaign to gather Florida Climate Week proclamations from 267 cities and all 67 counties across Florida, encouraging local governments to formally recognize the urgency of addressing climate change. So far, approximately 45 municipalities have signed these proclamations. Still, Shannon Maganiezin, Director of Operations at VoLo Foundation, pointed out that "289 cities and counties have yet to join the initiative" and emphasized the importance of gaining widespread participation: "Every local government that commits to climate action strengthens Florida's collective ability to confront the escalating impacts of climate change. All municipalities must come on board to create meaningful, statewide progress."

We need to close this gap to ensure that every community in Florida takes an active role in mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change. Recent extreme weather events like Hurricane Helene or Milton have shown how vulnerable we truly are and the need to continue creating a powerful coalition that reflects the collective will of Florida's communities to fight climate change and protect our future.

Florida Climate Week – Outcomes and Reflections

The online live session with the most attendance was "Opportunities and Obstacles: Climate Resiliency Planning in Miami-Dade " by the Everglades Law Center. Audrey Siu , from Miami Waterkeeper, recommended the involvement of communities at the legislative sessions in cities and counties to support climate action. Elizabeth Fata Carpenter , from Everglades Law Center, pointed out the support needed by smaller municipalities to navigate all the regulatory requirements to take action on resiliency.

" by the Everglades Law Center. , from Miami Waterkeeper, recommended the involvement of communities at the legislative sessions in cities and counties to support climate action. , from Everglades Law Center, pointed out the support needed by smaller municipalities to navigate all the regulatory requirements to take action on resiliency. As for the Spanish sessions, Sachamama presented their campaign "Extreme Heat: Learning to Live the New Reality," a journalistic effort that exposes the reality of three Latino workers performing outdoor tasks. Their core question is, "How can we demand more climate action if we are not aware and informed of the impact of extreme heat?" The bottom line: "Heat kills".

"Florida Solar For All" was a session presented by The Nature Conservancy in Florida , Solar United Neighbors (SUN), and Solar Energy Loan Fund (SELF). The program aims to deploy statewide rooftop solar to improve resilience for low-income households. Among the benefits, they highlighted that transitioning to solar energy can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, it will help maintain electricity during frequent power outages due to storms. Finally, solar will reduce household energy burdens through a 20% decrease in electricity bills.

VoLo Foundation, a private family foundation that educates the public on how to create a sustainable and secure planet for future generations, continues to lead the charge in fostering climate awareness and action. The Foundation's mission is clear: to empower people to act on climate solutions for the sake of our children, grandchildren, and humanity.

