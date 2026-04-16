The Clock is Running Out on Legacy Encryption: These 5 Stocks Know This Fact

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the problem keeping CISOs up at night: hackers are already stealing encrypted data, betting they'll crack it later once quantum computers catch up. The Global Risk Institute's latest survey puts the odds of that happening within ten years somewhere between 28% and 49%, the highest estimate in seven years of tracking[1]. Meanwhile, IBM's 2026 threat intelligence shows attackers aren't even bothering with perimeter hacks anymore; they're walking in through stolen credentials and trusted integrations[2]. That's creating a structural tailwind for companies building the next layer of defense: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL), and Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The timeline used to feel comfortable. Not anymore. Industry analysts now estimate Q-Day could arrive by 2030, turning what looked like a generational planning exercise into a five-year execution window[3]. The Cloud Security Alliance warns that 'harvest now, decrypt later' exposure is already a live threat, which is why post-quantum migration platforms and identity resilience solutions are emerging as the primary value drivers for this spending cycle[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) has launched QPA v2, an enterprise platform built to do something most organizations have been putting off: figure out exactly where their encryption is vulnerable to quantum computing, and lay out a step-by-step plan to fix it before it matters.

The Vancouver-based company designed QPA v2 around the idea that most large organizations already know quantum computing poses a threat to current encryption. What they lack is a practical way to act on it. The platform delivers a planning wizard covering governance, budgets, and migration timelines, AI-enhanced modules that score an organization's cryptographic readiness, and inventory tools that scan software, hardware, and encryption components to surface what needs upgrading. A centralized executive dashboard gives leadership a real-time view of risk exposure and migration progress across the entire organization. QSE says the platform is already live and in use with both existing and prospective clients.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

The company's public-sector push is already producing results. QSE recently landed its first municipal government pilot through its membership in MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network connecting Canadian municipalities with new technology. That pilot municipality is now using QPA to identify which systems depend on encryption that quantum computers could eventually crack, and to begin planning replacements. QSE says conversations with additional municipalities are already underway.

The commercial footprint has grown just as quickly. Since November 2025, QSE has expanded from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors active and two more partnerships expected to close shortly. The company also joined CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries), creating new pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QPA v2 integrates with QSE's broader product suite, including its quantum-resilient key infrastructure, QAuth identity platform, and encrypted storage solutions. QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company helping organizations protect sensitive data from the more powerful cyberattacks quantum computing is expected to enable, serving commercial, enterprise, and government clients ahead of a generational shift in encryption.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) announced a new integration at RSAC 2026, combining Microsoft Defender's real-time identity threat detection with Rubrik's automated identity rollback and recovery capabilities. The partnership addresses a critical gap in enterprise cybersecurity, as Rubrik Zero Labs research found that 90% of IT and security leaders cite identity-driven cyberattacks as their organization's top concern.

"Detection is only half of the battle," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. "Organizations need the ability to quickly and surgically reverse malicious identity changes and completely restore their infrastructure. By combining Microsoft Defender's threat detection with Rubrik Identity Resilience, we give security and IAM teams the power to move from a detected compromise to a trusted, recovered state in hours, instead of days."

Joint customers can now correlate threat alerts with identity changes to understand attack impact faster, reverse malicious identity modifications without performing full domain restores, and restore trusted identity states using immutable recovery points across hybrid environments including Active Directory and Entra ID. The integration extends Rubrik's rapid expansion over the past 15 months, which included recovery support for Active Directory and Entra ID, expanded protection across multi-identity provider environments such as Okta, and ecosystem integrations with CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection.

Rubrik, trusted by more than 6,600 customers globally including major enterprises and government organizations, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for two consecutive years, reinforcing its position as a central platform in enterprise identity security.

SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL) and Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to build a unified identity governance layer for agentic AI, establishing SailPoint as a preferred identity governance solution for AI builds on Amazon Web Services. The agreement expands their existing Agent Identity Security partnership to manage all human and non-human identities interacting with Amazon Web Services environments.

"The proliferation of AI agents is creating a new class of non-human identities, and each one represents a new attack surface," said Mark McClain, CEO & Founder of SailPoint. "For AI to be a true business accelerant, it must be built on a foundation of security. Our collaboration with Amazon Web Services is about providing that foundation."

Together, the companies plan to deliver lifecycle governance for all identities, continuous least-privilege access enforcement via Amazon Web Services CloudTrail, and a unified identity graph offering 360-degree visibility across workloads. SailPoint's Machine Identity Security and Agent Identity Security solutions are now available for purchase in Amazon Web Services Marketplace, creating new routes to market as enterprises scale AI adoption across increasingly complex digital environments.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

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