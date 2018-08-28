The Clorox Company Expands Transparency Efforts, Plans Voluntary On-Label Disclosure of Ingredients in Household Registered Cleaning Products

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest initiative to expand voluntary ingredient disclosure, Clorox will be publishing its list of ingredients on the labels of all 350 of its household registered disinfecting products sold through U.S. retail channels in addition to the 300 nonregistered household and professional products covered under California's Cleaning Product Right to Know law, which will take effect in 2020.1 This effort will occur over time as updated labels are submitted for their required review and approval by regulatory authorities.

"Clorox's decision to go above and beyond the requirements of the law is consistent with our pioneering approach to ingredient transparency within our industry," said Clorox Chair and CEO Benno Dorer. "We're proud to continue building on these efforts as part of our overall commitment to good growth — growth that's profitable, sustainable and responsible."

In addition to going above and beyond legal requirements by adding ingredients to the labels of its household registered disinfecting products, Clorox is choosing the most comprehensive of the labeling options within the California law, disclosure of all its intentionally added ingredients on the labels of relevant products.

Providing ingredient information on the labels of all household cleaning, disinfecting and laundry products sold through U.S. retail channels will help ensure a more consistent experience for consumers, making it easier for them to know where to find information across our portfolio of products.

"Customers are increasingly interested in knowing what goes into the products they use and how products are made," said Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart. "Walmart commends Clorox on expanding its disclosure of ingredients and efforts to provide better product information to customers."

More than a decade ago, Clorox became the first major consumer packaged goods company to introduce a voluntary ingredient communications program in North America. Long before the recent regulatory requirements, the company began listing ingredients for its household and professional cleaning, disinfecting and laundry products online through its Ingredients Inside program. Over the years, Clorox added more robust information on product preservatives, dyes and fragrances, and made its ingredient list accessible on mobile devices. Clorox continues to include information about its product safety processes and guidelines on product development choices, including calling out ingredients the company looks to avoid.

As a result of Clorox's leadership in ingredient transparency, we continue to partner with the Grocery Manufacturers Association and other industry stakeholders on the development and implementation of SmartLabel, the industrywide initiative created in partnership with manufacturers and retailers to provide details about a wide range of consumer products through a single, searchable online portal. This fall, Clorox will be adding approximately 400 cleaning products and 40 food products to the SmartLabel platform.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE : CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and Neocell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for professional services, including Clorox Healthcare® and Clorox Commercial Solutions®. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, most notably being named to the Drucker Institute's 2017 Wall Street Journal Management Top 250 list, The Just 100: America's Top Citizens list, CR Magazine's 2018 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2018 100 Most Sustainable Companies, and the first sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender Equality Index in 2018. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

1 Online disclosure requirements of the law take effect in January 2020; on-pack requirements take effect in January 2021.

