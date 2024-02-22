The Clorox Company Named Barron's Most Sustainable U.S. Company for Second Year in a Row

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has earned the top ranking on Barron's 2024 100 Most Sustainable Companies list — its second consecutive year in the top spot. Clorox was selected for its continued efforts around sustainability, employee experience, inclusive representation and corporate governance structure.

"This important recognition from Barron's is a testament of our values in action," said Chair and CEO Linda Rendle. "By doing the right thing, putting people at the center of everything we do, and playing to win, we can realize our long-term aspirations and drive our business forward in a sustainable manner."

Released today, the list is compiled by Barron's in collaboration with Calvert Research and Management based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value. Calvert analyzes how companies perform according to five key constituencies—including shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet— and determines rankings based on more than 230 ESG performance indicators.

Clorox has made considerable progress toward its ambitious ESG goals across the areas where it can have the greatest impact. Recent highlights include:

The full list of Barron's Top Sustainable Companies of 2024 can be found here. To learn more about The Clorox Company's ESG goals and progress, visit: https://www.thecloroxcompany.com/company/ignite-strategy/about-ignite-esg/

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-C

SOURCE The Clorox Company