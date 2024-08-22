Nominations Now Open for "Top 25 Young Vizionaries"

Nominations are now open for The Jerusalem Post's "Top 25 Young Vizionaries" to coincide with the release of the paper's "50 Most Influential Jews" on Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA, the Jerusalem Post will again honor 25 young people who have stood up for Israel over the past year through its "Top 25 Young Vizionaries" awards. Nominations can be submitted at jnf.org/top25 until Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 11.59 US ET and are open to Zionists (including Jews and those beyond the Jewish faith) from around the world who are under the age of 45. Last year's winners can be viewed at jpost.com/influencers/visionaries.

Top 25 Young Vizionaries JNFuture members gather at JNF House

Nominees will be judged on how they inspired others to stand up for the land and people of Israel, publicly celebrated their Zionism, and the initiatives they supported or created to help Israel during this year of unprecedented challenges where the stakes have never been higher.

"This year, young Zionists everywhere realized that we can't wait for others to stand up and defend our homeland," said National JNFuture Chair, Ian Sachs. "Our future is entirely in our hands, and as representatives of our community's next generation of leaders, we hold the key to our People's future."

Winners of last year's Top 25 Young Vizionaries included U.S. Congressman Ritchie Torres, South African Zionist activist Olga Meshoe Washington, Co-Founder of Space IL Yonatan Weintraub, Digital activist Hallel Zilverman, Sinai Temple (LA) Rabbi Erez Sherman, and others.

"The Jerusalem Post is excited to honor and highlight young Zionist changemakers," said the Jerusalem Post's Editor-in-Chief, Zvika Klein. "Our paper has a proud tradition of providing a platform for individuals who positively impact the future of the land and people of Israel. While we have many challenges ahead of us, our community should feel confident that we have a new generation of Zionist changemakers who are more passionate and engaged than ever."

To nominate yourself or others, visit jnf.org/top25.

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel's north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stefan Oberman

212.879.9305 x 222

[email protected]

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA